MLB News Roundup: Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. to miss time after unfortunate groin injury; Seattle Mariners set to face Toronto Blue Jays at limited capacity due to vaccine mandate - May 16

The MLB is the league that never sleeps, and as we roll on into May, the action is only heating up. For some teams, this is the most important time of the season. They can identify the weak areas they need to improve for a playoff push, and still have time to make those needed changes.

Injury issues are slowing down the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves' pursuit of a repeat, and the Seattle Mariners will be shorthanded for non-injury reasons as they travel to Toronto.

The Houston Astros have been dominant, currently tied for first in the American League West and proving to be one of the best teams in the MLB once again. Let's get into all this news and see what it means going forward.

MLB News - May 16

Ronald Acuna Jr. day-to-day with groin injury

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two

Ronald Acuna Jr. recently injured his groin just weeks after his triumphant return from a torn ACL. His style of play may be hindering his ability to stay on the field for the Atlanta Braves. As one of the best young players in the MLB, the biggest weakness in his game is staying healthy. Some within the organization, including his manager Brian Snitker, believe that Acuna's physical style of play could be adding to the wear and tear on his body.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported the status of the team and player on this matter via Twitter.

Jeff Schultz @JeffSchultzATL

Brian Snitker: "Probably as he gets older and matures he'll need to scale back"

Acuña: "If I try to do anything different, it would just diminish the way I play”

Both have a point.

theathletic.com/3313141/2022/0… Ronald Acuña Jr. is Braves' best player. But injuries have been a problem.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. is Braves' best player. But injuries have been a problem" - @ Jeff Schultz

Everybody involved hopes that Ronald Acuna Jr. can remain healthy and in the active lineup as much as possible, because the MLB is more fun with him in it.

Seattle Mariners will be missing players against the Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners v New York Mets

The Seattle Mariners will be making their first trip of the season to Toronto, and will be without multiple players due to Canadian vaccine regulations. This will make a difficult series even harder for the road team as the Toronto Blue Jays have proven to be one of the top teams in the league.

Daniel Kramer reported the comments from Seattle Mariners skipper Scott Servais regarding the upcoming series via a tweet.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ The Mariners will be without “a couple players” when they head to Toronto due to vaccine protocols, Scott Servais just said. The Mariners will be without “a couple players” when they head to Toronto due to vaccine protocols, Scott Servais just said.

"The Mariners will be without 'a couple players' when they head to Toronto due to vaccine protocols, Scott Servais just said" - @ Daniel Kramer

If the upstart Seattle Mariners hope to win this series on the road, their available players will have to step up and fill the void of the missing players.

Houston Astros just keep winning

Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins

The Houston Astros are the hottest team in baseball, having won 12 of their last 13 games. Honestly, I'm beginning to run out of adjectives for this team as they are simply relentless in their pursuit of victory. Jose Altuve and rookie sensation Jeremy Pena are leading the team through the early part of the season. If the Astros maintain this pace, the American League West will be one of the most contested divisions in the MLB.

