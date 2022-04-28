MLB News Roundup: Minnesota Twins walk-off Detroit Tigers in a wild play; New York Yankees star hitter Aaron Judge celebrates birthday in style with a home run and win against Baltimore Orioles - April 27

The MLB carries on at its frenetic pace, and on a day loaded with games that varied from high-scoring shootouts to tension-filled extra innings, there was a little something for everybody to enjoy. Well, unless your team lost, that is. That probably wasn't very enjoyable.

The Minnesota Twins had one of the craziest game endings and a play that had two errors and poor base running, but they somehow scored a victory over the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Minnesota play needs to be seen to be believed, so here it is in all its glory from the Minnesota Twins on Twitter.

#MNTwins You never know what you’ll see when you come to the ballpark. You never know what you’ll see when you come to the ballpark. 😱😱😱#MNTwins https://t.co/1pvEbJEpWw

"You never know what you'll see when you come to the ballpark"

This play has to be one of the most unique ways to end a game in MLB history.

Aaron Judge hits a homer on his 30th birthday, New York Yankees defeat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8

In a game that had no lack of scoring, Aaron Judge accounted for his fourth home run of the season and celebrated his birthday with a win for the New York Yankees. The Baltimore Orioles played well and took the fight to their division rival, scoring eight runs in a losing effort. The spotlight was stolen by Anthony Rizzo, who racked up three homers in the game.

Highlights from the 20-run game were posted by the MLB on YouTube.

If you like home runs, this highlight package is for you.

Toronto Blue Jays rally to defeat Boston Red Sox in the tenth inning

The American League East is living up to its expectations so far this season, providing many great games already. This one might have been the best of the bunch. The Toronto Blue Jays overcame a three-run deficit in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings, where they would win the game.

Raimel Tapia played hero for the Toronto Blue Jays with a walk-off sacrificial fly, seen below from the Blue Jays Twitter.

"No Raim' or reason to EVER count us out!"

The offensive capabilities of the Canadian team can be among the best in the MLB.

Los Angeles Angels win 4-1 against Cleveland Guardians, Mike Trout homers

In case anybody has forgotten that Mike Trout is the best player in the MLB, his home run and double that led to the defeat of the Cleveland Guardians will hopefully remind them. Shohei Ohtani also recorded a hit, which should help improve the confidence of the superstar who has struggled offensively in 2022.

Highlights from the game can be found below, posted by the MLB.

The Los Angeles Angels fans deserve a playoff berth after the last decade they have endured.

The infamous "Yankee Letter" was released

The contents of the letter sent from Rob Manfred to the New York Yankees was finally released to end the speculation. It largely cleared the New York Yankees of major wrongdoing and will not lead to any further action.

Jeff Passan on Twitter summarized the situation well via a tweet.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The infamous Yankees Letter ... is pretty much a nothing-burger. Says the Yankees used their replay room to decode catchers' signs and relay them to runners on second -- which multiple teams were doing. Does not find they were illicitly using CF camera. @martinonyc had it first. The infamous Yankees Letter ... is pretty much a nothing-burger. Says the Yankees used their replay room to decode catchers' signs and relay them to runners on second -- which multiple teams were doing. Does not find they were illicitly using CF camera. @martinonyc had it first.

"The infamous Yankees Letter ... is pretty much a nothing-burger. Says the Yankees used their replay room to decode catchers' signs and relay them to runners on second -- which multiple teams were doing"

