MLB news roundup: Shohei Ohtani makes history on Opening Day as a starting pitcher and leadoff hitter; Corbin Burnes and Omar Narvaez become the first to use electronic pitch calling - April 8, 2022

MLB Opening Day lived up to the hype yesterday as there were many exciting games and moments. Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player ever to be a starting pitcher and leadoff batter in an Opening Day game.

Corbin Burnes and Omar Narvaez, among other players, used the new electronic pitch calling designed to help prevent sign stealing.

The Arizona Diamondbacks capped off MLB Opening Day with a dramatic nighttime finish. All of this and more in today's news roundup.

MLB news roundup: April 8, 2022

Seth Beer and the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate his walk-off home run against the San Diego Padres

Cubs win home opener against division rivals

The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers played their first game of the 2022 MLB season, and it proved to be a good one. The Cubs got off to an early 3-1 lead going into the seventh inning before the Brew Crew tied things up at 3.

The Cubs would answer back with two runs of their own in the seventh. The Brewers would tack on one more run in the eigth to make it a one-run game, but it would not be enough. The Cubs bullpen would shut down the Brewers in the ninth inning to win it by a score of 5-4.

Tyler O'Neill's big day

The St. Louis Cardinals opened up their season with a dominating 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. This game marked the last Opening Day start by three Cardinals legends, Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols.

While the Cardinals legends were the storyline going into the game, Tyler O'Neill stole the show with his impressive five RBI performance, which included a home run. O'Neill is the first Cardinals player since 1928 to have five RBIs on Opening Day.

Shohei makes history

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels opened up their regular season at home with a matchup against division foe Houston Astros. Ohtani made MLB history by becoming the first player ever to be a starting pitcher and leadoff batter on Opening Day.

While Ohtani made history, the Angels would not come out on top in this one, falling to the Astros by a score of 3-1.

Diamondbacks walk it off in season opener

The Arizona Diamondbacks capped off a terrific Opening Day by winning in dramatic fashion from an unlikely hero, Seth Beer. The Padres were leading the game going into the bottom of the ninth inning by a score of 2-0. The Diamondbacks would add a run to make it a one-score game before Seth Beer came up to the plate.

SETH BEER WITH A WALK OFF HOME RUN ON NATIONAL BEER DAY! SETH BEER WITH A WALK OFF HOME RUN ON NATIONAL BEER DAY! 🍻🍻 https://t.co/pLplZ7eIRH

The young Diamondbacks player would deliver in the clutch with a game-winning three-run homer to give the Diamondbacks the win.

Overall, yesterday's games were exciting and filled with many storylines that proved why Opening Day is such an amazing day for both fans and players.

