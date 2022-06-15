MLB News Roundup: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to undergo season ending surgery; San Diego Padres prospect Ryan Weathers called up from Minors to start against Chicago Cubs - June 14, 2022

June can often be a pivotal month in the MLB, and this season that is certainly proving to be the case. As injuries pile up for teams, they still have time to make the necessary adjustments to save their seasons, with the second-placed team in the AL East being the most recent example.

It is also the time of year when teams can begin to experiment with some of their prospects, allowing the young players to get MLB experience while they are still developing into the professionals they can become, as we see with the San Diego Padres.

So let's break down the biggest MLB news stories of the day and what they mean for the rest of the season.

MLB News - June 14, 2022

Toronto Blue Jays lose Hyun Jin Ryu for the season

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

It has been reported that Hyun Jin Ryu will be undergoing surgery on his elbow soon. This means his season is over. It is still unclear whether it is a Tommy John surgery that would put the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher out of action for the longest time possible, or if a speedier recovery is possible.

News of the surgery was reported by Scott Mitchell of TSN via Twitter.

Scott Mitchell @ScottyMitchTSN

It’s either a full Tommy John or a partial revision, but they’re not sure yet.

He’s done for the season.

#BlueJays Hyun Jin Ryu is having elbow surgery, per Ross Atkins.It's either a full Tommy John or a partial revision, but they're not sure yet.He's done for the season.

"Hyun Jin Ryu is having elbow surgery, per Ross Atkins. It’s either a full Tommy John or a partial revision, but they’re not sure yet. He’s done for the season" - Scott Mitchell

This injury is a tough blow to the Toronto Blue Jays, who are currently second in the AL East. Hyun Jin Ryu is an All-Star caliber pitcher, and despite his recent struggles, he could have been key in the late-season push for the division crown.

Shi Davidi reported on comments from the Toronto Blue Jays manager Ross Atkins that this injury could lead the team to look around the MLB for another starting pitcher, as he posted to Twitter.

Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi



As for type pitcher they’d search for, Bkue Jays “do have some some flexibility there to think about it in a creative way.” Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi Hyun Jin Ryu is headed for surgery, says Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins.



Hyun Jin Ryu is headed for surgery, says Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins. Nature of procedure will be decided at time it starts, possible Tommy John or a partial repair. Expectation is he'll miss at least rest of season. Ross Atkins says with Ryu's loss Blue Jays will "consider deadline opportunities and trade acquisitions that could bolster our depth."As for type pitcher they'd search for, Bkue Jays "do have some some flexibility there to think about it in a creative way."

"Consider deadline opportunities and trade acquisitions that could bolster our depth" - Ross Atkins

The Toronto Blue Jays' pitching rotation is in flux with this injury news, so expect them to look around the MLB for options.

San Diego Padres call up Ryan Weathers

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Angels

The San Diego Padres will be calling upon their 22-year-old pitcher to start a game at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. News of this call-up was reported by Kevin Acee on Twitter.

Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee Ryan Weathers is expected to be called up and start tomorrow for the Padres at Wrigley Field. Ryan Weathers is expected to be called up and start tomorrow for the Padres at Wrigley Field.

"Ryan Weathers is expected to be called up and start tomorrow for the Padres at Wrigley Field." - Kevin Acee

Ryan Weathers started 18 games for the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB season, and is hoping that experience will set him up for success in this new opportunity. The young pitcher even has a unique ability in the art of the pick-off, a skill he was happy to explain, as posted to YouTube by the San Diego Padres.

As the MLB season rolls on into the dog days of the summer, be sure to return to Sportskeeda for all the updates you will need.

