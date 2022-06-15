MLB News Roundup: Yadier Molina sets league record for all-time putouts; Scherzer prepares to throw live BP, is ahead of Jacob deGrom in return timeline - June 14, 2022

There are many significant stories worth noting for June 14 as the MLB season gets into the dog days of summer. The New York Mets provided updates on starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer as they both continue to recover from injuries. Yadier Molina made history this afternoon behind the plate. All of this and more for this edition of the MLB News Roundup.

Yadier Molina sets MLB record

Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Catcher Yadier Molina made MLB history by becoming the all-time putouts leader, passing Ivan Rodriguez.

Molina and the Cardinals claimed a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader today by a score of 3-1. They now have a 1.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Paul Goldschmidt continues his MVP-type season, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

"Goldy hits the green! Vote Goldy" - St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals and Pirates play the second game of the doubleheader later tonight, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:45 p.m. EDT.

Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom injury updates

Max Scherzer (left) and Jacob deGrom (right) talk during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day.

The New York Mets provided injury updates on their two starting aces. Max Scherzer plans to throw live batting practice later this week. His recovery is ahead of Jacob deGrom's return timeline.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Max Scherzer (strained left oblique) is scheduled to throw his first live BP later this week, so he's a bit ahead of Jacob deGrom. Max Scherzer (strained left oblique) is scheduled to throw his first live BP later this week, so he's a bit ahead of Jacob deGrom.

Scherzer spoke to the media earlier today about his injury progress.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Here's more from Max Scherzer on his rehab process: Here's more from Max Scherzer on his rehab process: 🎥 Here's more from Max Scherzer on his rehab process: https://t.co/L5iSc30Lbg

Scherzer is likely to return ahead of deGrom, who threw a 30-pitch bullpen session today.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in right scapula) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session today, his fourth since he began mound work. deGrom is next scheduled to throw an "up-and-down" bullpen session on Friday.



"Everything feels good," deGrom said. "Hopefully, not too much longer." Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in right scapula) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session today, his fourth since he began mound work. deGrom is next scheduled to throw an "up-and-down" bullpen session on Friday."Everything feels good," deGrom said. "Hopefully, not too much longer."

Both deGrom and Scherzer are critical pieces for the Mets going forward. The team will likely be cautious with how quickly they try to activate them off the IL, given their solid position in the NL playoff picture.

