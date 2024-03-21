MLB News Today: Dodgers fire Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara; Marlins to offer all-you-can-eat seats; Giancarlo Stanton crushes three home runs

In the most shocking news around the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers have parted ways with Shohei Ohtani's long-time interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Ohtani's attorneys have accused the beloved interpreter of being involved in a "massive theft" of the two-time MVP's money.

"The latest on the firing of Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter amid questions about the transfer of $4.5 million from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking operation under federal investigation, from ESPN’s Tisha Thompson" - @JeffPassan

There will undoubtedly be a number of details in the investigation that will be released over time, but in the meantime, the Los Angeles Dodgers have opted to fire Mizuhara. It remains to be seen if the MLB will investigate Shohei Ohtani further, yet it would be unsurprising if the story continues for several weeks.

The Miami Marlins to offer one of the best bargains in the MLB

The Miami Marlins have continued their offseason cultural rebuild to improve the experience for fans. Earlier this winter, the Marlins announced that they would allow fans to bring instruments and flags to the game to improve the overall atmosphere. Now, the team is offering one of the best deals in the MLB, "All-You-Can-Eat Seats" for as low as $52.

"NEW: The Miami Marlins are selling all-you-can-eat seats starting at $52. Chili dogs, nachos with cheese, burgers, popcorn, peanuts, cookies, sodas, and more are included." - @AndySlater

These "All-You-Can-Eat Seats" will feature a number of options for Miami Marlins fans including, water, cookies, peanuts, popcorn, hot dogs, chili dogs, cheeseburgers, nachos, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Giancarlo Stanton delivers a monster game for the New York Yankees

As Opening Day rapidly approaches, the New York Yankees have already had to deal with their fair share of adversity. Although the team has been dealing with injuries to stars such as Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, the Yankees have had one of their other stars step up.

"Over 900 feet with this pair of bombs" - @CodifyBaseball

Giancarlo Stanton has been heating up for the New York Yankees. On Wednesday, the former National League MVP crushed three mammoth home runs whose total distance cleared over 900 feet. The veteran slugger is looking to bounce back after one of the worst seasons of his MLB career. Wednesday's performance is a massive step in the right direction for the 34-year-old.

