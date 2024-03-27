MLB News Today: Gleyber Torres named Yankees lead-off batter; Will Smith signs extension with Dodgers; Two season-openers postponed due to rain

With MLB Opening Day slated to kick off on Thursday, the New York Yankees have made an important decision regarding their lineup. Manager Aaron Boone announced that veteran Gleyber Torres will serve as the team's lead-off batter during their opening game against the Houston Astros.

It's been a roller coaster tenure with the New York Yankees throughout his MLB career. At one point, Gleyber Torres looked like the future superstar for the team, only to find himself at the forefront of trade rumors. Now, the veteran infielder will serve as the club's lead-off batter as DJ LeMahieu is sidelined with a foot injury.

Catcher Will Smith inks long-term extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had one of the most impressive offseasons in recent MLB history, landing a number of true superstars. Well, now the team has flexed its financial muscles by securing one of their long-time stars for the foreseeable future.

All-Star catcher Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement on a 10-year, $140,000,000 contract extension. Essentially the deal will keep Smith with the team for the remainder of his career, while the team has locked down one of the key positions for the long term.

The MLB has postponed two Opening Day games

While the entire baseball universe has been anxiously awaiting Opening Day, a few fanbases will be forced to wait just a little longer. Due to inclement weather, the New York Mets games against the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies games against the Atlanta Braves have been postponed. The games will now be played on Friday instead.

The postponements have sparked the ongoing debate around stadiums requiring retractable roofs. Although this is a multi-million dollar decision it is something that could continue to be a question.

