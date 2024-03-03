MLB News today: GQ Japan celebrates Shohei Ohtani's stardom; Ronald Acuna Jr.'s injury worries Braves; Giants strengthen with Matt Chapman deal

MLB players are getting into the swing of things as teams have played at least eight games this spring. Fans are getting a closer look at their potential rosters heading into the regular season.

The excitement is starting to run rampant as the regular season kicks off on March 19 in Seoul, South Korea, between the Dodgers and Padres. We are just weeks away from what should be an entertaining baseball season. With the season just over the horizon, there is no shortage of baseball news.

#3, QC Japan celebrates Shohei Ohtani's MLB stardom

Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of the league this offseason. He signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit a home run during his spring debut.

It was revealed that Ohtani will be featured in GQ Japan's April edition. The MLB superstar will not just be mentioned in the publication; he will grace the cover.

From a record-breaking contract to being on the cover of GQ Japan, Ohtani has had a wonderful last few months. He even announced his marriage on his Instagram this week, shocking many.

#2, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s knee injury has Braves concerned

Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. is dealing with some discomfort with his knee. An initial MRI showed he was dealing with meniscus irritation, according to The Athletic.

Acuna Jr. will get his knee reexamined on Monday in Los Angeles before deciding the next step. There is no telling how long he could be out, and this situation is far from ideal.

He is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Acuna Jr. played in 159 games, hitting .337/.416/.596 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 73 stolen bases. He won his first MLB MVP Award when the 2023 season came to a close.

#1, Giants land Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman has finally come off the open market after agreeing to sign a deal with the San Francisco Giants. The deal is a three-year, $54 million contract, with opt-outs after the first and second years.

Chapman is coming off a season where he won his fourth Gold Glove Award. He also finished last year with his highest batting average in four seasons.

