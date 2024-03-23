MLB News Today: League opens investigation into Shohei Ohtani; Jack Leiter dominates for Texas Rangers; Jackson Holliday demoted to minor league camp

The MLB officially announced Friday that the league will be investigating the ongoing gambling case involving Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter Ippei Mizuahara. The league announced that the Department of Investigations will officially begin its process of looking into the ongoing saga.

"MLB announced that “earlier today” their department of investigations “began their formal process investigating the matter” involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari." - @Alden_Gonzalez

In one of those most shocking stories in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers have fired Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara who has been accused of a "massive theft" from Shohei. However, there have been a number of red flags and questions regarding the $4.5 million that Mizuhara has reportedly owed as part of dealings with an illegal bookie, Matthew Bowyer.

Jack Leiter continues to prove why he is ready for a shot in the MLB

23-year-old pitcher Jack Leiter has been impressive for the Texas Rangers and delivered yet another promising Spring Training start on Friday. During the reigning World Series champions' matchup against the Colorado Rockies, the former second-overall pick was making a case for this future potential.

"Jack Leiter is making a strong impression deep into the Cactus League. The @Rangers' No. 8 prospect added five strikeouts to his spring numbers over 2 2/3 innings" - @MLBPipeline

During the Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Rockies, Jack Leiter made a brief appearance for his club. Over 2.2 innings of work, Leiter recorded 5 strikeouts while also giving up 2 runs. This is a step in the right direction for a young pitcher who is looking to make the jump to the majors. While Leiter will not be on the Rangers Opening Day roster, it may not be long before he takes another step forward.

Jackson Holliday has been assigned to the Orioles' minor league camp

Unfortunately for the league's top prospect Jackson Holliday, he will also not find himself on his club's Opening Day roster. It came as a surprise to many when the Baltimore Orioles announced that the ultra-talented infielder was going to be assigned to the club's minor league camp.

"The Orioles are reassigning Jackson Holliday to minor league camp, per @SamDykstraMiLB" - @TalkinBaseball_

The shocking decision by the club means that Jackson Holliday will open the season in the minors, and will need to wait until he is promoted to the MLB before making his debut. Holliday has been strong this Spring, posting a .311 batting average with 2 home runs, 6 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases.

