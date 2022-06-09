MLB News Update: New York Yankees become first team to reach 40 wins, Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw set to return from injury - June 8, 2022

As the MLB season rolls on, we are beginning to see teams separate from the pack and establish themselves. The team that has proven to be the best in baseball this year is the New York Yankees, who became the first team in the MLB to hit the 40-win mark.

We are also seeing the return of many key players from early or pre-season injuries that are thankfully not severe. Earlier in the season, Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to the Atlanta Braves, and now, superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's break down these updates and what they mean for the MLB.

MLB News - June 8

New York Yankees hit win number 40

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are showing no signs of slowing down and have now become the first team in the sport to win 40 games. While the New York Mets are only slightly behind, they do indeed trail their intracity rivals.

The MVP caliber play that we have seen from slugger Aaron Judge is a large part of the reason for the Yankees' success, and has helped establish the team as the best in baseball.

The New York Yankees celebrated being the first team to hit the 40-win mark on Twitter.

"First to 40" - @ New York Yankees

Of course, this win that got them to 40 also included another home run from Aaron Judge, posted to Twitter by Fox Sports.

This is your regularly scheduled Aaron Judge home run tweetNo. 22 on the year for 99!(via @Yankees This is your regularly scheduled Aaron Judge home run tweet ⏰No. 22 on the year for 99!(via @Yankees)https://t.co/Q1PJCS71d4

"This is your regularly scheduled Aaron Judge home run tweet" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

At this point, it does not seem like anything can slow down the runaway train that is the New York Yankees. If they maintain this pace over the summer, they will be the team nobody wants to face in the postseason.

Clayton Kershaw will return from injury soon

Division Round - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been missing their superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw since May 13, but he is now ready to rejoin the star-studded roster. As if the Los Angeles Dodgers needed any more help, they will be adding Clayton Kershaw back into the mix with Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

The anticipated return will come on Sunday, June 12, against the San Francisco Giants, first reported by David Vassegh on Twitter.

David Vassegh @THEREAL_DV #Giants Clayton Kershaw just finished playing catch and said he is preparing to start Sunday in SF. #Dodgers Clayton Kershaw just finished playing catch and said he is preparing to start Sunday in SF. #Dodgers #Giants

"Clayton Kershaw just finished playing catch and said he is preparing to start Sunday in SF" - @ David Vassegh

Prior to his injury, Clayton Kershaw was leading the race for the Cy Young Award, with an ERA of 1.80 and a 4-0 record. This dominance will hopefully be back on display soon, and the future Hall of Famer can resume his pursuit of the award.

Clayton Kershaw took the franchise record for strikeouts pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the MLB posted a brilliant career retrospective on YouTube, showing just how good he is.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans hope that Clayton Kershaw can return to the same heights we know he is capable of, and we will get our answer soon.

