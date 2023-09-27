MLB Playoff Picture and Bracket: Projected Matchups, Tiebreakers, Bracket Updates

The final week of the 2023 MLB season has arrived. Baseball enthusiasts and franchises alike are on the edge of their seats as they wait to see which dozen teams will punch their tickets to the playoffs. While several clubs have already locked up their postseason berths, the battle for the remaining spots is heating up.

2023 MLB Playoff Picture

The playoff landscape this year will see a dramatic shift caused by the new postseason format. Under the 12-team system, the Phillies—who won the 2022 NL pennant—would not have qualified last year had the format been different.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This year, the final playoff slots are still contested across both leagues, making every game count.

We can take a look at what the playoff matchups could be if the season concluded today.

AL Side

In the American League, the Minnesota Twins would face off against the Houston Astros. Also, the Tampa Bay Rays would take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

The winners would then find a spot in the ALDS. Here, the Rangers would play the winner of the Twins vs. Astros. On the other hand, the Orioles would await the surviving team from the Rays vs. Blue Jays series.

NL Side

In the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers would be meeting the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card series. The Philadelphia Phillies will also go up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Advancing from there, the Division Series would see the Atlanta Braves, facing the winner of the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks series. The second-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers would then compete against the victor from the Brewers vs. Cubs matchup.

The current standings set the stage for some intense postseason action, with a mix of powerhouse teams and potential Cinderella stories. As the regular season winds down, the potential matchups are offering plenty of intrigue for what promises to be an electrifying playoffs.

MLB Playoff Bracket Updates

As of now, the AL East and AL West are still open for the taking. Eight teams are in contention for the last five playoff spots.

In the American League, the Rangers, Astros, Mariners, and Blue Jays are fighting for division titles and wild-card positions.

Meanwhile, the NL wild-card race is down to the Diamondbacks, Cubs, Marlins, and Reds.

American League Standings

AL East

The AL East has shaped up to be a race that could go down to the wire. The Baltimore Orioles lead the division with a 98-59 record. Close on their heels are the Tampa Bay Rays at 96-62. Toronto (87-70) is also in contention for the playoffs.

AL Central

In the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins (84-73) are first. The Cleveland Guardians (74-84) are second, but they, along with the rest of the division, are out of playoff contention.

AL West

The AL West remains a three-team race. The Texas Rangers are in the lead at 88-69. The Houston Astros, at 86-72, and the Seattle Mariners, at 85-72, are currently battling it out for a wild-card spot.

National League Standings

NL East

In the NL East, the Atlanta Braves are at the top with an impressive 101-56 record. The Philadelphia Phillies, having secured a wild-card spot, are in second place. The Miami Marlins trail right behind.

NL Central

The Milwaukee Brewers(88-69) are first in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs(82-75) and Cincinnati Reds(81-77) are still in the hunt for the second and third spots in the division respectively.

NL West

The LA Dodgers (97-60) have claimed the NL West. The Arizona Diamondbacks, at 83-74, still have a shot at a playoff spot.

Tiebreakers

In the AL East, the Orioles hold sway over the Rays.

The AL West sees the Rangers owning tiebreakers over the Mariners and Blue Jays, while the Astros and Mariners hold their own respective advantages.

In the National League, the Marlins dominate tiebreakers over the Diamondbacks, Cubs, and Reds.

Which MLB teams have already clinched their divisions?

The Braves, the Brewers, and the Dodgers have won their National League divisions. On the other hand, the Twins have managed to win the American League Central.