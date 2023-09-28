In a pivotal Tuesday night game against the Atlanta Braves, Cubs' RF Seiya Suzuki's crucial error may carry implications for the team's playoff aspirations. The Cubs are clinging to the third wild-card spot. A 7-6 loss to the Braves serves as a significant setback.

In the eighth inning, Braves' Sean Murphy hit a fly ball in the right-center-field gap. Suzuki ran towards it, waving off center fielder Cody Bellinger.

Catching it could have ended the inning. However, Suzuki missed the catch, allowing Atlanta to tack on two crucial late-game runs.

The mistake immediately prompted questions about its lasting impact on the Cubs' postseason odds. Chris Rose, on the Baseball Today podcast, remarked:

"Question is how much will that play haunt Chicago?"

Trevor Plouffe, Rose's co-host, offered a more lenient viewpoint. He said:

"It's just one mistake, so many things could have happened."

The mistake was especially surprising given Seiya Suzuki's stellar track record. Earlier in the same game, the right fielder contributed a two-run triple.

In the last month, he has had an OBP of .408. Additionally, he has a season batting average of .282.

Rose went on to emphasize the same, praising Suzuki's recent performance

"He has been the best player for this team over the last two months offensively," Rose said.

Cubs' $85,000,000 slugger Seiya Suzuki's error could cost them a playoff spot

Seiya Suzuki signed a five year $85,000,000 contract with the Cubs in 2022. This was a hefty investment aimed at bolstering the team's playoff chances. His recent error could have expensive ramifications for the team.

With the loss, the Cubs now have a record of 82-76. They barely hold onto the third spot for the wild card, with the Miami Marlins tied with them. The Marlins hold sway in the tiebreaker over the Cubs because they won four of their six games against them this season.

Suzuki's lapse serves as a poignant reminder of the thin margins at play in the late-season playoff race. Although the Cubs are still in contention, each moment is now magnified.