The San Francisco Giants are still on the hunt to sign Shohei Ohtani. Hold up; that's not entirely true. Well, they need to sign him. Yes, they do. Do they offer the West Coast environment that Ohtani has grown to live in in the States?

Yes, they do, but will they be able to sign him? Nobody can know for sure, but since Bruce Bochy's dynamic era of leading the Giants to multiple Fall Classic titles, the ballclub has faltered considerably since then.

According to reports, Ohtani's valuation might go past the $600 million mark. In a recent development, MLB sportscaster and former big league catcher Chris Gimenez said that San Francisco was in need of signing a big star like Ohtani and shouldn't back down from the negotiations even if it reached $1 billion in numbers.

The Giants have definitely seen some better days in the MLB. Could a signing like "Shotime" bring the time of Barry Bonds and maybe become the next Giants legend?

"If it took a billion dollars to get Ohtani to sign with the Giants, back up the brinks truck" - Chris Gimenez

"As the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes continue, Chris Gimenez makes the case that it should be Sho-Time in San Francisco" - MLBNetworkRadio

It's a long stretch; it's all hypothetical, and at this moment, San Francisco does not possess a chance to sign the mighty two-way phenom from MLB free agency this offseason.

The Blue Jays are touted as the frontrunners to sign Ohtani this offseason, and he was even rumored to be traveling to Toronto on December 8th, but that came out to be a false alarm.

The San Francisco Giants want to be in contention for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is the closest thing to a cure for this San Francisco Giants lineup, even if we ignore his pitching and brand power. He would be a fantastic fit for it.

When you take into account the pitching when it does come back, Ohtani is absurdly cheap at $50 million a year in a market where a single WAR is valued at $8–8.5 million.

As the offseason goes on, it has been reported that Shohei Ohtani is actually very close to making a decision for his next landing spot in the big league.

The Giants are finding it difficult to remain in contention as other ballclubs are ready to dish out large sums of money to get his exploits to their stadium for the 2024 MLB season. The saga continues but is predicted to end soon.

