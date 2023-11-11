Can you imagine Mike Trout stepping in the box with Bryce Harper on second base for the Philadelphia Phillies? That is what one podcaster is trying to speak into existence.

Joe Giglio of Sports Radio 94WIP wants to see the team trade for Trout over the offseason. He sees Trout as being the piece missing to complete the puzzle.

On his 94WIP Middays show, Giglio stated that Philadelphia has too many guys in their lineup chasing pitches outside the strike zone. This is an area Trout has never had trouble with.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When healthy, I still believe he is a top 10 player in baseball. I think the player he still is, is exactly the player the Phillies need...He still will be a tremendous defensive player...He doesn't swing & miss a lot. He's the guy they're missing" said Giglio.

Expand Tweet

While Mike Trout would be an excellent pick-up by the Philadelphia Phillies, he does not come without his concerns. One of these concerns is that he has had trouble staying on the field the last few seasons.

Trout has had issues with a torn calf muscle, nagging back pain, and a broken hamate bone. His injury history could be a reason the Los Angeles Angels consider trading him, although it would take a serious offer for the Halos to be enticed into trading their superstar player.

Trading for Mike Trout would make a lot of sense for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels

For starters, Mike Trout is a huge Philadelphia sports fan. He is not shy about expressing his love for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Expand Tweet

Zach Rymer of Bleacher Report thinks the Philadelphia Phillies have enough to snag Trout away from Los Angeles. He believes sending Nick Castellanos and top prospect Mick Abel could excite LA. The Phillies have come out recently stating that they are open to moving Castellanos.

The Phillies already have a formidable lineup, but adding Trout would make them a serious World Series contender. He would fit in nicely with the city and the mix of personalities in the clubhouse.

Trout's addition could move Kyle Schwarber to a permanent DH role, but that would not be a problem for him. More than a few players would give up their position if it meant signing Trout.

If the Angels were ever serious about trading away Trout, this offseason looks like a prime opportunity. However, they just hired Ron Washington as their new manager and it is very unlikely the Halos decide not to keep the star outfielder, especially with Shohei Ohtami expected to leave the organisation as a free agent.