Former MVP Mookie Betts is set to return to his old stomping ground Friday for a highly anticipated series versus the Boston Red Sox.

Once a fan favorite at Fenway Park, Betts will take the field in Dodger blue this time as he looks to extend Los Angeles' lead at the top of the National League West.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Betts' homecoming. The 30-year-old spent six amazing seasons with the Red Sox. Over that stretch, Boston won a World Series and won three division titles. Betts was a four-time All-Star with the Red Sox and was named the American League MVP in 2018.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite his strong performances on the field, Boston decided to trade the versatile oufielder in 2020. The move shocked a large section of Red Sox Nation that had come to see Betts as a key piece of the lineup. Some fans are still not over the trade.

MLB podcaster and Boston fan Jarred Carrabis added his views on the return of one of the Red Sox's all-time greats:

Expand Tweet

"I’m already sick of the Mookie Betts stuff and the weekend hasn’t even started yet. Love Mookie. I appreciated and very much enjoyed what he did here. But he ain’t here anymore and he ain’t coming back. It’s been four years. Time for everyone to move on." - Jared Carrabis

Carrabis seems to have reached his tipping point with the fans obsession with Mookie Betts.

It has been four seasons now since the right handed hitter moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The move has coincided with the Red Sox's decline, only adding to the fans' frustrations. Since his departure, the Red Sox have a 262-250 record and have reached the playoffs just once in three seasons.

Mookie Betts helped guide the Los Angeles Dodgers to their first World Series title in 32 years

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts tosses the ball for the out on Cleveland Guardians' Kole Calhoun

Over four seasons with the Dodgers, Betts is slashing .282/.369/.544 and has amassed 108 home runs and 268 RBIs. He also was instrumental in the team's 2020 championship.

Expand Tweet

"Dodgers' Mookie Betts on Thursday night vs. the Guardians: 5 H in 5 ABs 2 RBI 1R Second career 5-hit game Betts is set to return to Boston this weekend for the first time since being traded to L.A. to play his former Red Sox." - The Athletic

Asked about his return to Fenway Park, the seven-time All-Star remained diplomatic stating that he wanted it "to be about baseball."

The Dodgers (78-48) begin their three-game series versus the Red Sox (68-60) on Friday before returning to Los Angeles to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.