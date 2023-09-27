On Monday, Padres reliever Josh Hader refused to enter a critical game against the San Francisco Giants. Despite needing just four outs to secure a 1-0 lead, the Padres were forced to turn to Robert Suarez who blew up the lead and eventually cost San Diego a loss.

On the other hand, Hader remained unavailable as the team's slim playoff hopes hung in the balance.

With just a week left in the regular season, a miracle run was needed to make the playoffs. Every game was essentially a must-win. However, after their loss, the Padres were eliminated from contention.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Acquired at the 2022 trade deadline from Milwaukee, the Padres were fully aware of Hader's reluctance to pitch multiple innings.

Despite these limitations, they considered him worth the trade-off, given his phenomenal 1.18 ERA season. But the Padres' injury-ridden bullpen has found Josh Hader's restrictions increasingly burdensome.

However, MLB podcaster Fuzzy found the pitcher's decision reasonable. He said:

"I fully understand he is a free agent next week; he wants to get paid and did not want to risk injury, and I can't fault him for that"

The podcaster does raise valid points. Josh Hader's free agency is in a few days and an injury could cost him a huge sum. Further, he has been overworked by the Brewers before and is right to be wary of such situations.

"It's selfish yes but I feel like he has every right to be selfish when millions and millions of dollars are on the line", Fuzzy said.

Padres look to cut down on their $256,599,174 roster with Josh Hader becoming a free agent

Josh Hader is set to become a free agent in the upcoming offseason and many teams would like to have his services. Therefore, Hader's decision not to pitch in a game with such slim playoff odds is understandable.

Compounding these issues in the broader context of the Padres' financial situation. With a payroll of $256 million, potential budget cuts are looming in the near future. The team faces the possibility of losing not only Hader but also other key players like Blake Snell and Juan Soto.

The loss to the Giants was made even more frustrating as the Arizona Diamondbacks also lost, a result that would have benefited the Padres in their playoff hopes.