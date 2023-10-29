In Game 2 of the World Series, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly's incredible performance ensured a 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers. His stellar outing on the mound helped level the series at 1-1.

In seven innings, Kelly managed nine strikeouts, allowing just three hits, and limited the Rangers to a single run. It drew high praise from MLB podcaster Jimmy O'Brien of Talkin' Baseball.

O'Brien said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He [Kelly] was very crafty... Really, really awesome pitching... He was where he wanted to be with all those pitches."

He further highlighted Kelly's performance as the "main headline story" of Saturday's game.

Listen to O'Brien's break down of Kelly's performance here:

Expand Tweet

Kelly skillfully mixed his pitches and kept Rangers hitters off balance throughout his seven innings of work. Whether it be his fastball or his off-speed pitches, Kelly was in full control.

The 9-1 victory not only showcased Merrill Kelly's pitching prowess but also breathed new life into a Diamondbacks team that had lost the series opener. With the win, Arizona seizes momentum as the World Series shifts locations for Game 3.

More on D-backs ace Merrill Kelly's incredible outing in Game 2 of the World Series vs. Rangers

In a detailed breakdown of Merrill Kelly's dominant Game 2 performance, Jimmy O'Brien specifically highlighted the pitcher's strategic use of cutters and breaking pitches.

Utilizing graphics from Baseball Savant, O'Brien pointed out an abundance of cutters located above the strike zone. This tactic kept the Rangers hitters guessing and contributed to Kelly's nine strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

Kelly also effectively employed low-zone breaking pitches including sliders, changeups and sinkers, which had deceptive movement. Remarkably, the pitch distribution showed a glaring absence in the high-middle area of the zone, a region where hitters often thrive.

Source: Talkin' Baseball X account

The pinpoint placement of Merrill Kelly's pitches demonstrates a well-executed game plan. By avoiding the high-middle zone, the D-backs ace could minimize the risk of giving up hard-hit balls. Kelly's performance sets the stage for what promises to be another captivating matchup on Monday.

The Texas Rangers will send their ace, Max Scherzer, to the mound, looking to regain the series lead. On the other side, the Arizona Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt.