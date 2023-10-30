While discussing Monday's World Series Game 3, MLB podcaster Fuzzy questioned Texas Rangers starting ace Max Scherzer's reliability against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The future Hall of Famer will be facing off against D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt on the mound.

The podcaster had been doing a candid assessment of the upcoming World Series game, and initially, he acknowledged that the experienced Rangers' offense could give D-backs' Pfaadt a tough time:

"Juggernaut Texas Rangers offense going up against a rookie starting pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Like on paper you want to take Max Scherzer and the Rangers because that might be the smart play."

However, Fuzzy had doubts about Max Scherzer's reliability on the mound. He highlighted the player's recent poor performances to substantiate his argument.

"Scherzer - he has been a garbage can in these 2023 playoffs. He was also terrible last year," said Fuzzy.

Scherzer has had an ERA of 9.45 in the 2023 postseason, which is drastically higher than his career average of 3.86 in the postseason. Fuzzy also noted that Brandon Pfaadt's current hot streak could give the D-backs rookie an edge.

"I don't really know who the favorite is, but maybe the Diamondbacks because Brandon Pfaadt has seemingly caught fire."

The Rangers are heading into Game 3 looking to bounce back from a brutal 9-1 loss against the Diamondbacks, who evened the series. As both teams prepare for Monday's game, the spotlight will be on Scherzer and Pfaadt.

Max Scherzer and Brandon Pfaadt are pivotal in Game 3 of the World Series between Diamondbacks and Rangers

Max Scherzer has struggled this postseason. This was particularly transparent in his latest performance - a short 44-pitch, 2 2/3-inning outing in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Astros.

On the other hand, Brandon Pfaadt has been a winning factor for the Diamondbacks. The team emerged victorious in the last five games he started. Given Scherzer's recent woes, Arizona could have the upper hand.

However, the Rangers aren't without their assets. With Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia in their lineup, they pose a substantial offensive threat. On the opposite side, Arizona's Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll will be the players to watch.