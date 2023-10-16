The Miami Marlins and Kim Ng have agreed to go their seperate ways after a productive three seasons. Ng had the opportunity to return for an additional year with the Florida team but chose to decline her 2024 option and is now able to sign with other clubs.

Ng became the first female general manager in the league when she signed with the Marlins in 2020.

She has done an outstanding job with the organization and helped guide the team to the playoffs this year, finishing with a 84-78 record. There will be plenty of demand of the executive in the market this offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Well known MLB podcaster Fuzzy is obviously a big fan of the 54-year-old executive. In a recent post on social media, he called on the Cleveland Guardians to do all that they can to hire the dynamic general manager:

Expand Tweet

"I need Kim Ng to be GM of the Guardians more than I need air to breathe" - Fuzzy

The Cleveland Guardians finished the year with a disappointing 76-86 record. They failed to qualify for the playoffs and have reached the postseason just once in the past three seasons.

Cleveland has not won a World Series since 1948. It is the longest active championship drought in the MLB.

The Guardians started the season with one of the lowest payroll in the majors. Their $89.4 million payroll ranked 25th in the league. They could use someone like Ng to come in and shake things up.

Former Marlins GM Kim Ng declined a 2024 option to return to Miami

Miami Marlins chairman Bruce Sherman chats with Kim Ng during a game against the Cincinnati Reds

The Miami Marlins have built organically and reached the playoffs this year for the first time in three seasons. The club won 67 games in 2021 compared to 84 wins this year.

Expand Tweet

"Kim Ng steps down as Marlins GM after turning down a mutual option for 2024" - B/R Walk-Off

Ng was also responsible for bringing in All-Star talent such as Luis Arraez and Josh Bell.

Most baseball fans will agree that Ng has done an exceptional job with the Marlins. There will be plenty of MLB teams interested in bringing the successful baseball executive to their organizations.