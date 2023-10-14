Venezuelan pitcher Ranger Suárez is receiving praise from all around the MLB fraternity after stifling the Atlanta Braves hitters in Game 4 of the NLDS. Suarez's performance helped the Philadelphia Phillies get over the line and seal a berth in the NLCS for the second straight year.

Suárez had a clutch outing, pitching 5.0 innings for one run. Additionally, he struck out two and only walked one. This highlights that the 28-year-old was all over the Braves hitters and never looked nervous on the mound.

Famous MLB popular podcaster 'Fuzzy' posted a video in which he praised Suárez for his big-game performances.

"Atlanta only scored one, that's because Ranger Suárez is proven to be one of the best big game pitchers in all of Major League Baseball," he said. "He lowered his playoff ERA to 1.16. That is not a typo, 1.16. Now he only struck out two, but he was avoiding barrels all night long."

The best big-game pitcher in all of baseball is not an understatement. The Phillies left-handed pitcher is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.16, 19 strikeouts, and one save in seven appearances in the postseason in his career.

Ranger Suárez's MLB career

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Suárez as an international free agent in 2012. He made his major league debut on July 26, 2018, against the San Diego Padres. He pitched five innings for four runs, including two home runs on his debut.

Till the 2021 season, he struggled for consistent game time and was often designated for assignments in minor leagues. However, in his first full season, in 2022, he pitched 155.1 innings and was 10-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts. In that season, Suárez closed out the NLCS Game 5 against the San Diego Padres.

Prior to the 2023 season, he agreed to a one-year, $2.95 million extension with the team and avoided arbitration. The 2023 regular season saw him go 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA across 22 starts in 125 innings pitched.