Among a star-studded San Diego Padres roster, pitcher Blake Snell has emerged as the outright star in 2023.

Snell enters the final stretch as one of the favourites for the National League Cy Young award. The man who was named the America League Cy Young winner with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2018 now has a chance to replicate the feat.

During a recent episode of the Flippin' Bats Podcast, Ben Verlander made his feelings clear on the very closely-contested NL Cy Young race. According to Ben, there are only a handful of candidates left in the race, and Blake Snell holds the upper hand.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Since the beginning of June, there has not been a pitcher even close to as good," said Verlander

Verlander goes on to mention Snell's outstanding Sunday outing. Snell put up one of his best performances of the year against the San Franciso Giants. He worked his way through six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out eight.

Flippin Bats Podcast - (13.14)

This season, Snell has a 2.50 ERA, has held opposing hitters to a .191 batting average, and has an impressive 1.25 WHIP. The lefty averages well over a strikeout per inning with 201 strikeouts in 155 innings.

The San Diego Padres have struggled this season with a 65-74 record. All-Star's Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and Yu Darvish have all failed to match their previous highs. Despite the club's disappointing season, Snell has been one of the few bright spots this year.

Padres' pitcher Blake Snell is one of the favorites for the NL Cy Young Award

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a San Francisco Giants in San Diego

Shohei Ohtani looks to be a shoo-in for the American League MVP. Gerrit Cole is the favorite for the AL Cy Young Award. The NL Cy Young race, however, seems to be going to the wire.

Expand Tweet

"Congrats to Blake Snell (@snellzilla4) on reaching 200 strikeouts this season" - Al Scott

Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider was the early favorite, but he has lost some ground in the second half of the season. He has 16 wins and a 3.56 ERA.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele remains in the running with a 16-3 record and a 2.55 ERA.

This has been one of the closest NL Cy Young races in years with several pitchers (Zac Gallen is an outside contender) hoping to scrape through to the finish line. For now, Blake Snell remains the favorite for his second Cy Young award.