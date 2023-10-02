When shortstop Trevor Story inked a six-year, $140 million deal with the Boston Red Sox before last season, fans thought they'd nabbed a living legend. Now, those same fans could hardly be blamed for forgetting about Story altogther.

Story first broke into MLB in 2016, hitting ..272/.341/.567 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs to finish as an NL Rookie of the Year contender. Then a member of the Colorado Rockies, his ensuing half-decade with the team would also yield some solid numbers.

After a pair of Silver Slugger seasons and a 2020 campaign that saw Trevor Story lead MLB in both triples and steals, the market became very hot. After another strong showing in 2021, the calls began to flood in as Story's contract with the Rockies expired.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Trevor Story thanking the fans for their support this season. “Not the year we wanted, but we’ll do better next year.”' - Tyler Milliken

Eventually, it was the Boston Red Sox who scored Story. Fully aware that their shortstop of ten seasons, Xander Bogaerts, was likely to depart the team in free agency, the Story move made sense.

Unfortunately, Story's impact on Red Sox fans was incredibly short lived. In May 2022, Trevor Story hit 9 home runs and 32 RBIs in 27 games, including a May 19 appearances against the Seattle Mariners that saw him hit three home runs and seven RBIs. However, after suffering a contusion in late July, Story spent most of the rest of the season on the IL.

In 2023, with Bogaerts having departed to the San Diego Padres in free agency, the weight on Story's shoulders only increased. However, before the season even began, Story was on the long term IL with a UCL tear. Eventually, the 30-year old returned to the lineup on August 8. In 43 games with the 2023 Sox, Story hit a dismal .203/.250/.316 with 3 home runs and 14 RBIs. In the words of MLB podcaster Fuzzy:

"I really miss when Trevor Story was a top three short stop. He kind of sucks now to be honest"

Trevor Story may not ever return to his former self

While his offensive tailspin is worrying enough, the fact that Story now appears to be chronically unhealthy should be even more worrying for all Red Sox fans. During his prime days with the Colorado Rockies, Story could be relied upon to hit 80+ RBIs with regularity. Now, whether or not Story will ever appear in 80 games again looks increasingly unlikely.