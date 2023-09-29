For the first time since 2010, the Miami Marlins have won 80 games. As such, the team remains alive in the dying days of the season, albeit by a thread.

On September 26, the team arrived in Queens for what was to be a 3-game set against the New York Mets. When the team plane touched down, the Marlins were just half of a game behind the Chicago Cubs, who occupy the third and final NL Wild Card spot.

After torrential rains postponed their Tuesday game, the Marlins were to play a doubleheader on Wednesday against the Mets. After falling to the Mets by a score of 11-2 in the first game, the team had desperation in their eyes as they took to the field in the second game.

With the game knotted at a 2-2 score in the top of the seventh, Marlins hitter Jake Burger was facing New York Mets reliever Phil Bickford. On his 1-2 delivery, Bickford delivered a pitch that was clearly outside. After home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus called a strike, Burger began to argue. However, De Jesus ejected the Marlins infielder almost immediately.

"Bases loaded with two outs in a tie game and umpire Ramon De Jesus rang up Jake Burger on a pitch that missed outside. De Jesus then ejected Burger and manager Skip Schumaker." - Umpire Auditor

Amid the cacophony of cheers at Citi Field, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker charged towards De Jesus. However, it was not long before the skipper was ejected as well. Thankfully for the Miami Marlins, they rallied to win the game by a 4-2 margin, placing themselves in a tie with the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card standings.

In a review of the play, popular MLB YouTuber Fuzzy could hardly hide his disdain for the play. Speaking about the behaviour of De Jesus in this pivotal game for the Miami Marlins, Fuzzy said:

"The umpires man! There was a clown show down at the Marlins and Mets game how did he call that a strike and then why did he throw him out"

Miami Marlins need to have a big weekend to finish the season

After their Thursday game against the Mets was cancelled, the Miami Marlins learned that they will now need to return to Queens on October 2 for a makeup game. The final game of the year will happen after a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the postseason appearing so close but so far, Marlins fans will be hoping that they don't see any more botched calls like this one.