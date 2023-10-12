Corbin Carroll is the presumptive NL Rookie of the Year this season, but he's turning heads in the playoffs. After a stellar Wild Card round, the rookie outfielder took on the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers and came out with another sweep. MLB podcaster Ben Verlander is impressed.

In the postseason, Carroll has a 1.389 OPS, a .412 batting average, and two home runs and stolen bases apiece. He's been fantastic and instrumental in keeping out of the loss column this postseason.

Verlander said:

"Corbin Carroll. I was high on him, I started the bandwagon back before the season even started... If there was an NLDS MVP, it would be Corbin Carroll. Historically good NLDS for a rookie, the kid is an absolute stud. The Diamondbacks deserve so much credit."

Carroll has led the Arizona Diamondbacks to the NLDS, where they await their opponent. Regardless of who it is, the D'Backs have to feel confident knowing they have Carroll at the top of their lineup and patrolling the outfield.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies series could wrap tonight, and then Carroll and Arizona would know exactly what they're up against.

Corbin Carroll has been incredible this postseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks have faced a slew of pretty solid pitchers this postseason. Corbin Burnes. Clayton Kershaw. Bobby Miller. None of them have been able to slow the D'Backs down.

Thanks to Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and more, the Diamondbacks have blown up starting pitching. Aces are folding before them, and Carroll playes a big role.

Corbin Carroll is leading the Diamondbacks

What has worked so well thus far has been the ability for the Diamondbacks to start fast. That starts with Carroll, as he is always at the top of the lineup. If he can get going early, it bodes well for the rest of the lineup.

The Diamondbacks have a tall task to get back to the World Series for the first time in a while. With Carroll and company playing as they are, it's hard to see anyone stopping them.