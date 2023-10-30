Merrill Kelly was dominant in taking Game 2 of the World Series. Over seven strong innings, he limited the damage to one single run, more than enough for the Arizona Diamondbacks to win easily. One MLB YouTuber has seen what Kelly has been doing and has some high praise for him.

Fuzzy, known for his MLB and MLB The Show content, has offered up an interesting take on this postseason. He believes there's a case to be made for Kelly as the best pitcher in the 2023 playoffs.

Fuzzy said:

"All while Merrill Kelly, he sliced and diced all night long. He went seven strong innings with nine strikeouts. In 24 innings this postseason, he owns a dazzling 2.25 ERA and he has 28 strikeouts. Not too long ago, this guy was in Korea playing baseball, but he really honed in on his command, and you can definitely make the argument that Merrill Kelly is the best pitcher in these playoffs."

Kelly dominated the vaunted Texas Rangers lineup. He shut down everyone, and that has not been an easy feat for anyone in the 2023 postseason. He was lights out.

Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and company could mount very little against him. That's been true for most of this postseason. He has one mediocre start in four tries.

Merrill Kelly having incredible postseason run

Against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Merrill Kelly hurled 6.1 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. That was only the beginning for Kelly.

Merrill Kelly has been dominant

He followed that up with his lone dud, a four run, 5.2 inning outing which certainly wasn't horrific. Against the Philadelphia Phillies the next time out, he responded with five innings, one run and eight strikeouts.

As mentioned, he was fantastic in World Series Game 2. If things continue in this manner, he'd likely be starting Game 6 or even Game 5. No matter if it's Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery or Nathan Eovaldi opposite him, the Diamondbacks have to feel confident about their chances.