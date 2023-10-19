The Diamondbacks find themselves in a tough spot as they head into Game 3 of the NLCS against the Phillies. After losing back-to-back away games, the Diamondbacks are struggling to stay alive in the competition.

In light of these struggles, MLB podcaster Trevor Plouffe gave suggestions for Arizona's strategy on the Baseball Today podcast. He asserted that the Diamondbacks must rely on sheer offensive force to counteract the Phillies' current momentum.

Plouffe said:

"This Arizona team is gonna have to out-slug them"

Plouffe admitted that this strategy would be incredibly difficult to pull off against the Phillies. However, he emphasized the necessity of a tactical shakeup to fight elimination.

"I don't recommend that as a game plan... but there are certain times where you just got to step up and do something a little bit different," Plouffe said.

Arizona's offensive lineup will need to find their rhythm quickly to validate Plouffe's high-scoring game strategy. Up to this point, the team's batters have been remarkably quiet.

On the other hand, the Phillies' pitching staff has shown no signs of vulnerability.

Phillies look to clinch NLCS vs. Diamondbacks

If they lose Thursday's game, the D-backs will face elimination from the NLCS. All decisions must be handled with extreme caution.

The Phillies are starting ace Ranger Suarez, who was stellar in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

On the other hand, the Diamondbacks will start Brandon Pfaadt, whose regular-season performance was less than stellar. However, he has somewhat redeemed himself in the postseason, allowing three runs over seven innings in two starts. This will be Pfaadt's first major league face-off against the Phillies.

Offensively, the Phillies are in top form, with key players like Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper all logging multiple-homer games this postseason. This spells trouble for a vulnerable Diamondbacks bullpen.

If Arizona wants to avoid falling into a potentially insurmountable 3-0 series hole, they'll need to match the Phillies' offensive output.