MLB Power Rankings Predicions Opening Week: Where Does Each Team Stand in Week 1?

As the first few games of the 2024 MLB season unfolded, fans came to realize that the opportunity for surprise is everywhere. Although the same dominant clubs appear to be picking up where they left off, other teams look poised to overcome the odds.

With the standings still taking form, fans may have to wait until the middle of next week to get a more holistic view of the season ahead. Today, we are going to be looking at projections for the end of the first week of the 2024 MLB season.

MLB 2024 season standings projections after week 1 of action

#1 Atlanta Braves

Last year, the Atlanta Braves were virtually unbeatable. The only team in the NL to win 100 games, the Braves set a modern record for team slugging percentage, and tied the single-season home run record.

"A winner on Opening Day!" - Atlanta Braves Radio Network

After winning the first game of their opening series against the Phillies, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Co. will travel to the Windy City for a three-game set against the White Sox, giving them a prime opportunity to pad their early-season record.

2. Cleveland Guardians

The youngest team in MLB, new manager Steven Vogt seems to be having a positive initial impact.

Already 2-0 against the A's, the Guardians will look to keep the momentum going against the Mariners and seek to maintain their place atop the league's early standings.

3. New York Yankees

After narrowly avoiding their first last-place divisional finish since 1990 last year, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman understands that more needed to be done.

Offseason pickups like Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo have showed early signs of brilliance and played an instrumental role over the first two games of the season that saw the Yankees outscore the Astros 12-4.

"Juan Soto barely swung wtf hahaha" - Talkin' Yanks

4. Baltimore Orioles

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

6. Los Angeles Dodgers

Off to a smashing 3-1 start, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers began the season earlier than other teams, owing to their two-game set against the San Diego Padres in Seoul.

While the team currently leads MLB in both home runs and runs scored thus far, a stronger test will be their three-game meeting next week with a strong divisional foe in the form of the San Francisco Giants.

7. Minnesota Twins

8. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers captived audiences last season, pulling off an improbably spell of playoff dominance to win their first-ever World Series.

After beating the Chicago Cubs in walk-off fashion to open their season on Friday night, hope remains for the fanbase that the same electric core can start things off early.

"Jonah Heim redemption!" - The Big Crew Scoop

9. Houston Astros

Though already down 2-0 to the New York Yankees, counting the Astros out, especially early, is done at one's own peril.

Despite trailing the Rangers in the AL West for 138 days last year, the Astros still managed to win their division. For new manager Joe Espada, getting back into form for the team's midweek clash against the Jays will be a top priority.

10. San Francisco Giants

11. Philadelphia Phillies

12. San Diego Padres

The third-highest spending team in baseball, the Padres' 82-80 record last season was far below their potential.

Despite losing key names like Juan Soto and Blake Snell, the Padres are keeping up their competitiveness. The team's 3.73 ERA is the second-best in MLB, and the trio of Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts at the top of their lineup is a lethal asset.

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Cincinnati Reds

15. Toronto Blue Jays

16. New York Mets

The team with the league's highest payroll was another underperformer last season. After dropping the opening game of their season to the Brewers, the New York Mets will aim to get even against the Tigers next week.

17. Seattle Mariners

19. Milwaukee Brewers

Despite losing star pitcher Corbin Burnes, the Milwaukee Brewers have remained a pitching powerhouse. The team's 3.71 ERA leads the league.

However, the unpredictability of their hitting, as well as the fact that star closer Devin Williams is set to miss three months, threatens to cast a shadow over the early stages of the season.

20. Pittsburgh Pirates

21. Tampa Bay Rays

22. Detroit Tigers

23. St Louis Cardinals

24. Los Angeles Angels

25. Boston Red Sox

26. Miami Marlins

27. Chicago White Sox

28. Kansas City Royals

29, Oakland Athletics

30. Colorado Rockies

