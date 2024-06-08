MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 11?

As the book closes on the 10th week of the 2024 MLB season, fans are starting to see a playoff picture emerge. With the same group of teams having more or less solidified their spots atop the league's table, potential postseason matchups are already forming in the heads of fans everywhere.

However, as we enter the 11th week of this year's MLB season, we all know that surprises are still very possible. Today, we are using the present standings as a springboard to predict how the MLB table might look one week from today.

Top Ten Power Rankings Predictions - MLB 2024 Week 11

10. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have taken their time this year, but recent performances show that manager Alex Cora's club may be primed to step into the top ten. Since the start of the month, the Sox have scored 38 runs, which is the third-highest in baseball. Over that span, Rafael Devers, Jarren Durran, and Dominic Smith have hit a combined .361. Watch out for the Sox to pull further ahead as they finish their weekend set against the struggling White Sox.

9. Seattle Mariners

Previously seen as underdogs, the Seattle Mariners are a few solid weeks away from running away with the AL West title. Now 36-29, the Mariners have a comfortable five game lead over the Rangers in their division, and are 7-3 over their last ten. Playing at home remains a silver bullet for the team, who is 21-11 this season at T-Mobile Park.

"Luis Castillo records career strikeout number 1,000!" - Foul Territory

8. Milwaukee Brewers

Manager Pat Murphy's team remains a potent speed threat, and the 84 stolen bases by the team remains third-highest in MLB. With a 37-26 record, the Brewers hold a commanding lead in the NL Central, where no other team is above .500. Pitching also remains an area of strength for the Brewers, and the team's 2.04 combined ERA is second only to the Phillies since June 1.

7. Atlanta Braves

Losing outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season was a massive blow to the Atlanta Braves, who are watching the Phillies run away with the NL East. However, this experienced club remains competitive despite losing their best player. DH Marcell Ozuna still leads the NL in home runs and RBIs, but other big names like Austin Riley and Matt Olson have not been able to break through the Mendoza Line for several weeks at this stage.

"MARCELL OZUNA IS THE ONLY NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYER WITH A 1.000 OPS" - Kevin Keneely

6. Kansas City Royals

After winning just 54 games last season, the early-season success of the Kansas City Royals was seen widely as a fluke. However, as the young and energetic team continues to win, that view is being espoused less and less. On Friday, the Royals overcame an eight-run defecit to beat the Mariners in a show that encapsulated the team's dynamic young offense. The team's .266 batting average is third in the AL, and Bobby Witt Jr. with his .323 average and 11 home runs appears to making an AL MVP case for himself.

"What a comeback for the @Royals. #WalkOff" - MLB

5. Baltimore Orioles

Although a recent series split in Toronto likely came as a surprise to many O's fans, the team still combines lethal hitting with competent pitching, and the results show. Orioles hitters continue to lead MLB in home runs, having hit 98 long ones this season, and also lead in .SLG. With a four-game series against the struggling Rays set to take place this weekend, the Orioles are likely to remain competitive.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani have struggled mightily of late, hitting just .174 and .192 respectively since the beginning of the month. Luckily for Los Angeles Dodgers fans, offense has been found elsewhere, and their pitching remains incredibly strong.

In addition to established stars like Freddie Freemand and Teoscar Hernandez contributing lately, younger stars like Andy Pages, who is hitting .389 this month, have also stepped in. Pitching remains very dependable, and the Dodgers rank third in MLB in both ERA against and strikeouts.

3. Cleveland Guardians

Now 21-8 at Progressive Field, the Guardians have the best home record in baseball. While the Guardians are not especially gifted offensively, pitching remains the club's strongest asset, particularly their bullpen.

"Rocchiover the wall. #ForTheLand" - Cleveland Guardians

This season, Guardians relievers have a 2.39 ERA against, which is the lowest in MLB. The team's bullpen also has the most strikeouts of any AL club. Although the downtick in offense will need to be addressed, the strength of Cleveland's bullpen is allowing them to keep on winning games.

2. New York Yankees

It appears as though a healthy Aaron Judge coupled with a resurgent Juan Soto is just as dangerous and electrifying as fans expected. The pair rank first and second in OPS+, and look set to become the first pair to hit 40 home runs each on the New York Yankees since Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris in the 1960s.

"Judge and Soto have been magical so far this year. We can NOT lose the best 1-2 punch in the league" - Jacob PM

Starting pitching has also been a boon, as the team's 2.77 overall ERA is the lowest in MLB. With their eight-game winning streak finally reaching an end on Friday, keep an eye out for the 45-20 Bronx Bombers to remain one of the league's top teams.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

Now 44-19, we might have to seriously consider the possibility that the Philadelphia Phillies will best the 2001 Mariners' 116-game win record. From pitching to hitting to fielding, everything is coming together for this club. The way the Phillies are playing, we can only expect them to remain atop the MLB Power Rankings until the end of September.

