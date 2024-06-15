MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 12?

Week 12 of MLB action marks one month until the 94th annual All-Star game. With the fourth season of 2024 action now fully underway, the standings are really beginning to matter. For some teams, it appears as though it is already too late.

Due to the new postseason format adopted in 2022, more teams are liable to gain a playoff berth. However, that does not mean that competition is any less fierce. Today, we are breaking down the MLB Power Rankings predictions for the end of the upcoming week of baseball.

Top 10 MLB Power Rankings Predictions - Week 12

10. San Diego Padres

After their recent series sweep of the Oakland Athletics, the Padres joined the Dodgers as the only NL West team with a winning record. Over the past week, the Friars' ten home runs lead the National League, and some of their hitters appear poised for big runs - Manny Machado has hit .300 while Fernando Tatis touts a .385 average this month.

9. Atlanta Braves

Despite injuries continuing to knock at their prospects, the Atlanta Braves are experienced enough to know how to press on. On June 14, word was released that outfielder Michael Harris III would be heading to the 10-day IL with hamstring, with this news coming after both Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. had their seasons ended on account of injury.

That said, there are still positive points for the team. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna leads the NL in both home runs and RBIs, and the pitching crops has been able to throw to the MLB's eighth-best ERA number.

8. Seattle Mariners

As the Mariners look to go two games up on the Texas Rangers in their series on Saturday in Arlington, Julio Rodriguez' team looks intent on running away with the AL West. Now 41-31, Seattle owns a 6.5 game divisional lead. Pitching has been the story of late, as the team's ERA is second-best in MLB over the past 14 days. Starters Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Luis Castillo have combined to give up just six runs over a their most recent combined 26.1 innings.

"New season, same old George Kirby nastiness." - MLB

7. Milwaukee Brewers

Despite losing star manager Craig Counsell to the Cubs in the offseason, Pat Murphy's Milwaukee Brewers do not seem to have suffered. Milwaukee has a solid core, made up of Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Brice Trurang, and William Contreras. Contreras continues to put up very strong numbers, and now has 9 home runs, 48 RBIs, and a .307 average.

6. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals got one of the harshest tests of the season this past week when the New York Yankees came to town. Although KC was outscored 24-10 in the three-game series, the club learned some valuable lessons to take into their next series against the Dodgers.

"Seth Lugo, Wicked 82mph Sweeper" - Pitching Ninja

Pitching has slid this month, as the team's 5.30 June ERA is a marked jump from their 3.85 figure in May. However, the team can look forward to upcoming sets against the A's and Marlins to get back into gear.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

The success of the Los Angeles Dodgers this season is not difficult to understand. World-class hitting has combined with stellar pitching to make a very competitive ballclub. The Dodgers rank fourth in team ERA, second in runs scored, and third in batting average. Although stars like Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani continue to produce, manager Dave Roberts has also been able to rely on secondary contributions lately from players like Miguel Rojas and Andy Pages.

"This throw by Mookie Betts is so satisfying to watch" - Kent Murphy

4. Baltimore Orioles

Winning on the road has been a massive part of the Baltimore Orioles' sustained success this season. Now 22-10, the Birds boast the best away record in MLB. Over the past seven days, the Orioles' 1.77 ERA leads the American League, and the team's bullpen lays claim to the fourth-best ERA in MLB.

3. Cleveland Guardians

In an inverse situation to the Orioles, the Cleveland Guardians have been lethal at home. Now 21-8 at Progessive Field in Cleveland, relief pitching has been so central to the Guardians' success this season. Though the team ranks fifth in overall ERA, their MLB-best bullpen allow nearly a full run per game less, on average, than the esteemed Yankees relief corps.

"Uhh, Will Brennan is pretty strong, huh? #ForTheLand" - Cleveland Guardians

2. Philadelphia Phillies

About a fortnight ago, many were predicting that the Philadelphia Phillies would surpass the 2001 Seattle Mariners' MLB single-season win record of 116. Although Philadelphia still has the best record in the NL, things have lagged a bit lately.

Compounded by an unexpected series defeat at the hands of the Red Sox, the Phillies' ERA over the past week has slumped to 5.00, which ranks 25th out of 30 teams over that period. Hitting has also slowed, with integral names like Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott struggling to hit their weight over the past week. With all that said, do not expect the Phillies' 47 win record to decay too much in Week 12 of the 2024 MLB season.

1. New York Yankees

Last year, the New York Yankees narrowly escaped finishing last in the AL East for the first time since 1990. This season, they appear on track to breeze to a divisional victory. The team's 367 runs scored is the most in MLB, with Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton's sixty home runs being more than the bottom five MLB teams have hit all season.

"Make that 10,000 wins since becoming the New York Yankees!" - Talkin' Yanks

With a return from Gerrit Cole on the horizon, do not expect the Bronx Bombers to relinquish their spot atop the rankings anytime soon.

