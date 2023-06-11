The New York Yankees have a long list of rivals dating back to the early 1900s.

The Boston Red Sox are the leading contender that comes to mind. The San Francisco Giants (once the New York Giants) shared the Polo Grounds with the Yankees between 1913-1922. The New York Mets are the inter-city rivals and faced off against the Yankees in the 2000 World Series.

In this day and age, however, there are a new set of rivalries that have developed. The Tampa Bay Rays have evolved into the team to beat in the AL East. The dislike and hostility that the Yankees and Blue Jays share for each other has reached new heights.

Accoding to a recent article in Audacy, MLB radio host Brandon Tierney believes there is one team that has developed into the Yankees modern-day nemesis:

"When they steal a World Series from you, you don’t forget that"

Tierney, speaking on WFAN Sports Radio, was referring to the Houston Astros team that beat the New York Yankees in the 2017 American League Championship Series.

"Yankees GM Brian Cashman is still bitter about the Astros cheating scandal in 2017." - FOX Sports: MLB

Houston defeated New York in seven games, but the series was marred by accusations of sign-stealing by the Astros. The tense and hard-fought series took the Yankees-Astros rivarly to new heights.

The New York Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees watches batting practice against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium

The Astros definitely hold the advantage in this matchup since the turn of the century.

Led by veteran manager Dusty Baker, Houston has reached the ALCS over six straight seasons. The Astros have won two championships over that stretch. The club reached two more World Series, losing out to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

"Happy one month anniversary to the Astros winning their SECOND World Series." - Michael Schwab

The Yankees on the other hand, have failed to win a championship since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. The teams has performed well during the regular season, only to fall short at the hands of the Astros year after year. They have been eliminated in the ALCS to Houston in three of the past six seasons.

Aaron Boone will hope that this is the year the New York Yankees can put it all together and finally break their dreaded 14-year championship drought. If they do qualify for the playoffs, it is very likely that they will have to overcome their latest rival, the Houston Astros.

