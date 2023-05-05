The Atlanta Braves' 6-3 win against the Miami Marlins on Thursday extended their lead from the rest of the pack as their terrific start to the MLB seson continues. That has led MLB radio host Evan Roberts to declare that the NL East is done and dusted.

The win marked the Braves' 22nd victory of the season, making them favorites to win the NL East. While most of the season is still left to be played, some believe that the NL Easy division is over given the huge lead Atlanta has managed so early in the season.

The Atlanta Braves started their 2023 MLB campaign in spectacular fashion, taking a 22-10 lead in just over a month to become the favorites to win the division in the regular season. Having led the division last year during regular season while being tied with the New York Mets, the 2021 World Series champions are already miles ahead of their competition and ready to cement their place atop the NL East.

The Braves have put together a strng of victories early in the season despite some of their key players like Marcell Ozuna having a poor run of form. As a result, many fans and analysts believe that they are already too far ahead of the rest of the pack to be caught up. However, as only less than half of the regular season has been played so far, it's quite possible for the Mets or anyone else to catch up.

There are many who also believe that it's not wise to write off the New York Mets just yet. Baseball is an unpredictable sport and the MLB is more unpredicable still. The season is long arduous, and a lot can happen over the space of a month.

Fans can be fickle-minded and quick to make definitive statements out of emotion without looking at the facts. The fact remains that it is still too early to call anything yet. Still, that does not stop fans and reporters from making wild predictions and assumptions.

Radio host in the WFAN Sports Radio, Evan Roberts, declared:

"The NL East race is over."

Atlanta Braves' performances on the road separates them from the rest

While the Atlanta Braves' home record (7-7) has been has been similar to others in the division, their incredible success on the road is what separates them from the rest.

Their latest series sweep of the Miami Marlins in Miami Park marked their 15th away win of the MLB season, taking their away record to an incredible 15-3.

