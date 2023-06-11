The New York Yankees - Boston Red Sox rivalry is not what it once was. The Yankees welcomed the Sox for a three-game series that began on Friday for the first time this season. The once bitter and passionate rivalry seems to have lost some of its luster of late.

The two teams are currently in third-place and fifth-place in the American League East and battling for Wild Card spots.

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently the team to beat in the AL. That combined with the rise of the Houston Astros dynasty means the Yankees and Red Sox have dropped down a few tiers.

According to well-known MLB radio host Brandon Tierney, he is finding it difficult to get excited about the latest installment of the Yankees-Red Sox series.

"Any juice you conjure up is fairly contrived. What juice? It just feels like three more games."

Tierney was speaking on WFAN when he made the statement. He went on to state that he missed the battles between the two teams during the early 2000s. The games were intense and the two teams regularly met in the playoffs.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Nestor Cortes had this to say about the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry Nestor Cortes had this to say about the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry 👀 https://t.co/2WgBNvAkFo

Pedro Martinez throwing Don Zimmer to the ground comes to mind when reminiscing about the good old days. Roger Clemens going high and tight on Manny Ramirez was another memorable moment. Dave Roberts' steal, Aaron Boone's homer in game seven...the list goes on.

Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia recently spoke about the thrill of playing against the Boston Red Sox and said every game felt like the playoffs.

The Yankees and Red Sox have split the first two games of the series in Yankee Stadium

Willie Calhoun of the New York Yankees hit a home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium

It is strange to find ourselves in a time where both the Yankees and Red Sox are working hard to remain in the playoff picture.

Boardroom @boardroom On this day in 2003: In the midst of a heated Yankees/Red Sox ALCS, Pedro Martinez sends 72 year-old Don Zimmer to the ground.



Years later, Pedro would write in his book: “In my entire baseball career, my reaction to Zimmer’s charge is my only regret.” On this day in 2003: In the midst of a heated Yankees/Red Sox ALCS, Pedro Martinez sends 72 year-old Don Zimmer to the ground.Years later, Pedro would write in his book: “In my entire baseball career, my reaction to Zimmer’s charge is my only regret.” https://t.co/xw9p9Us3I1

New York is currently 38-28, third in the American League East. Boston is last-place in the division, and already trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 14 games.

The Red Sox took game one of the series 3-2. The Yankees answered back with a 3-1 victory on Saturday. The two teams will go into Sunday's matchup desperate to take home bragging rights.

