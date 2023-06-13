It was a little over a year ago that the New York Mets set out to build their current roster. Led by billionaire owner Steve Cohen, the team's philosophy was simple: buy talent by all means possible.

With a payroll of about $359 million, the New York Mets have the highest payroll in baseball. In particular, two pitchers, both with big credentials, have been the drivers of the Mets' big-money play.

In late 2021, the Mets inked former three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to a three-year deal worth some $129 million. Under the contract, Scherzer was to make $43 per million per season, which set the record for the most lucrative signing in MLB history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SNY @SNYtv



Justin Verlander says "nothing is coming easy" "I’m not paid the way I’m paid — and I don’t expect — to pitch like that"Justin Verlander says "nothing is coming easy" on.sny.tv/UWbgPnJ "I’m not paid the way I’m paid — and I don’t expect — to pitch like that"Justin Verlander says "nothing is coming easy" on.sny.tv/UWbgPnJ https://t.co/rtXEkTt8HN

"'I’m not paid the way I’m paid — and I don’t expect — to pitch like that' Justin Verlander says 'nothing is coming easy'" - SNY

Around one year later, the team inked 39-year old Justin Verlander to a two-year deal worth $86 million, tying the record set by Max Scherzer a few years earlier. Verlander posted a league-best 1.75 ERA last season as a member of the Houston Astros, which was the second such honor of his career.

While the two high-profile signings did their part to boost early-season ticket sales for the New York Mets, some have cast doubt on the performance. The stats of the two top aces are not as good as one might expect, especially when their eye-watering salaries are considered.

On his podcast, Rico Brogna, WFAN radio host Evan Roberts pointed to recent showings from each starter as a reason why he believes that they shouldn't be getting paid so much. Speaking to his audience, Roberts said of the two top arms:

"“It was a collective fail by the bullpen and Justin Verlander. The Mets spend $90 million on these two mercenary pieces of crap who’ve done nothing,”

After missing the first month of the season for the New York Mets on account of a muscle strain, Verlander has had a slow start. So far, the 40-year old is 2-3 with an ERA of 4.85. In his most recent start, against the Atlanta Braves, Verlander surrendered four earned runs over just three innings.

Scherzer, 38, has been better for the New York Mets, posting a 5-2 record alongside a 3.71 ERA across 10 starts. However, the team's bullpen has been lackluster, allowing a 4.34 cumulative ERA, the eighth-worst in the MLB.

New York Mets cannot go back on their big signings

While it is always difficult to predict performance, it is especially hazardous for a team to commit nearly $100 million on two men who are past their prime. While Roberts' assertion may be alarmist and exaggerated, both Justin Verlander and Scherzer would do well to remember the massive amount of money that the New York Mets are paying them next time they take the mound.

Poll : 0 votes