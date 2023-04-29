MLB Rain Delay Rules 2023: All changes this year to weather affected baseball games

As the 2023 MLB season heats up, it’s important to be aware of the new MLB rain delay rules.

With the weather being unpredictable, it’s important for players, fans and broadcasters to know what to expect during a weather-affected game.

A look into new MLB rain delay rules

The new rules enforce a 30-minute delay time before deciding to postpone or announce a winner.

In 2023, the MLB implemented new rain delay rules, which were announced on their website. The new rules state that if a game is delayed due to weather, there will be a mandatory minimum delay of 30 minutes before the game can resume.

However, if the weather conditions do not improve after the 30-minute delay, the umpires can make the decision to call the game. If the game is called before it becomes an official game (five innings for a game that has not started), it will be considered a "no game" and will be rescheduled to a later date.

It's important to note that if the game is called after it has become an official game, the team in the lead will be declared the winner. This rule is crucial in determining the outcome of the game and preventing teams from having to replay an entire game due to inclement weather.

The team that was originally scheduled to host the game will work with the visiting team to determine the best possible date and time for the makeup game. In the event that the two teams are unable to agree a date, the league will step in and determine the same.

It's worth noting that the MLB rainout policy only applies to regular-season games. For postseason games, the league has its own set of rules and policies in place.

Being aware of the league's rain delay rules and rainout policy is important for baseball fans. It's essential to understand what to expect during a weather-affected game and how the outcome may be impacted. By keeping these rules in mind, fans and players alike can enjoy the game even in inclement weather.

