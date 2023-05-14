What is MLB's rainout policy? Suspension conditions of major league games explored

Baseball is a sport that needs clear conditions and the MLB has a set of rules and policies to protect its players during the rains.

A rainout is considered the most common cause for cancellations or stoppages in play. Generally, the league will allow teams to continue playing in light to moderate rain. However, MLB rules suggest that games will be suspended if it is raining heavily or if there is standing water on the field.

A wet field is dangerous for players to run on as they can slip and slide, potentially causing injuries. The league rules also state that matches can be delayed or canceled for other forms of inclement weather, or if the field is found to be unfit for play.

When a rainout occurs, MLB games can either be postponed, canceled, or rescheduled. If the match is postponed or delayed due to bad weather, the game can be played later on the same day or once the weather clears.

For the 2023 season, the league implemented new rain delay rules, which state that if a game is delayed due to bad weather, there will be a minimum delay of 30 minutes before the game can resume.

However, if conditions fail to improve after the 30-minute delay, umpires can make the decision to call off the game. Furthermore, if the game is called before it becomes an official game, it is considered a "no game" and will be rescheduled to a later date.

If it is called off after the fifth inning, the team leading the scores will be awarded the win without any reason to postpone or replay the game.

What happens if an MLB game is suspended due to a rainout?

If an MLB game is suspended due to a rainout, the game can be rescheduled to a later date.

Recently, there was controversy around the game between the Washington Nationals vs New York Mets on Saturday. The teams played two-plus innings before the game was delayed by rain with Washington leading 1-0 in the top of the third inning.

Tim Healey @timbhealey Official: Mets-Nationals has been suspended in the top of the third after a rain delay of nearly four hours.



They'll play a split admission doubleheader tomorrow. The first game will resume at 12:35 p.m., the regularly scheduled game at 4:35 p.m. Official: Mets-Nationals has been suspended in the top of the third after a rain delay of nearly four hours.They'll play a split admission doubleheader tomorrow. The first game will resume at 12:35 p.m., the regularly scheduled game at 4:35 p.m.

The contest was then delayed for over four hours before it was announced that the game would be suspended and resumed on Sunday. The game on Sunday will be part of a split-admission doubleheader.

The first game will resume at 12:35 p.m. ET and the regularly scheduled second game of the series will begin at 4:35 p.m. ET.

