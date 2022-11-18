MLB announced today that the 2024 All-Star game will be played at the home of the Texas Rangers. All-Star week has grown in recent years, and is now an entire week's worth of festivities. This includes the Home Run Derby, the Future Stars Game, and the All-Star game itself. It is the biggest celebration of the game all year, and the host city takes on a lot of responsibility.

Nearly every fan base wants to see their team and city host the game, given the incredible convergance of starpower they get to see. It is the best of the American and National Leagues battling it out for the only time all season. Not only is the game driven by starpower, it is also usually fairly competitive.

The league announced the location of the 2024 All-Star game via Twitter.

The league announced the location of the 2024 All-Star game via Twitter.

The 2024 All-Star Game will take place at @GlobeLifeField in Arlington!

The announcement was met with mixed reactions. Very few expected the Texas Rangers to be selected as hosts for this kind of event. Especially due to the struggles the team has faced over the last several years. Despite their on-field struggles, they remain capable of drawing a crowd at high-rates.

Many fans expressed skepticism about the Rangers hosting given their recent struggles, noting they had hosted a World Series and All-Star game previously but still couldn't win over 80 games.

Many fans wished that their team would have been selected as the host. Notably, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs fan bases have made strong pushes for the privilege. Both cities are extremely significant in baseball history and important markets for the MLB. The traveling nature of the annual tradition makes it all the more special, and every fan wants to see their team get the opportunity.

Some fans criticized the choice, with one commenting that MLB chose a stadium that "looks like a Costco" over other historic venues like Camden Yards.

- 25 years after 1999 All-Star game

- 20 year anniversary of the Red Sox ‘04 team.



Adam Pellerin @adampellerin

- 25 years after 1999 All-Star game

- 20 year anniversary of the Red Sox '04 team.

Bummer.

Fenway in '24 would have been cool given it would mark 25 years after the 1999 All-Star game and the 20 year anniversary of the Red Sox '04 team.

Choosing to host the game in Texas has also created a political controversy. The game was supposed to take place in Atlanta in 2021, but was moved in response to a voting rights law. Many Atlanta Braves fans were annoyed by this move and hoped to get a replacement All-Star game soon.

MLB cannot please everybody with who they select to host the All-Star festivities, but it will still be a fun time.

The MLB has created an annual tradition that all fans look foraward to in the All-Star game

92nd MLB All-Star presented by Mastercard

Every sports league seems to struggle with their All-Star events, except for the MLB. The NFL has removed the Pro Bowl game altogether and the NBA had to create a new scoring system since teams stopped playing defense.

Thankfully, baseball players still put in effort at these events, playing for pride and legacy. Great All-Star game performances are long remembered for where in other sports they are quickly forgotten.

