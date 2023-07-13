Roki Sasaki is one of the biggest international names in the baseball world. He pitches for the Chiba Lotte Mariners in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

He is one of the most exciting prospects to come from the NBP since Shohei Ohtani. Sasaki is coming off a dominant performance on Wednesday. He threw seven innings, giving up just three hits while striking out 14 batters. His fastball topped out at 103 mph.

The Mariners won 5-3 over the Orix Buffaloes. Sasaki showed exactly why there is so much excitement surrounding his name, as he is only 21 years old.

Sasaki threw 104 pitches and did not issue a single walk. He now has a 7-2 record with a 1.48 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 79 innings. He is, without a doubt, one of the best arms in the NPB.

"He has PERFECT mechanics," one fan posted.

"This kid is the real deal. When will he be allowed to come over to MLB?" another fan posted.

Baseball fans are impressed with how elite Roki Sasaki is. His delivery is smooth, and he has a rocket for an arm. He will have a ton of MLB teams calling his name when he posts.

This is not Sasaki's first year being a dominant force on the mound. He threw a perfect game and eight perfect innings in his next start after that last season.

Roki Sasaki is elite

Japan training session

While Roki Sasaki is young, he is the real deal. He has struck out at least seven batters in all 12 of his starts this season. He has incredible stuff and a live arm that infuriates opposing hitters.

Sasaki has a great fastball, as he showed on Wednesday, reaching 103 mph. It is a pitch that he relies on as he can locate it well, getting ground balls or strikeouts when needed.

His splitter may be his best pitch, which works well with his fastball. He sits 88-92 mph with the pitch. He uses his splitter to catch batters who are waiting for the fastball on their front foot.

Sasaki also possesses a tight slider that could be viewed as a manipulated cutter. He varies the spin on it in the situation. He can give it more or less break depending on who he is facing and the situation.

Sasaki has a great career ahead of him. MLB fans should look forward to the possibility of him coming over in a few years.

