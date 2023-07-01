The Atlanta Braves wasted no time putting it on the Miami Marlins and Eury Perez on Saturday. The rookie pitcher lasted just 0.1 innings while giving up six runs on seven hits.

Atlanta has been the hottest team in the league this last month, so you can't blame Perez. It's tough to contain this team with the number of elite sluggers that are in the lineup.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning. Then, Sean Murphy hit an RBI double, followed by Marcell Ozuna's two-run double. Orlando Arcia would later add on to the RBI double parade with one of his own.

After that, there was no choice but to pull Perez with 35 pitches on the day. This certainly wasn't how the rookie pitcher saw his day going on Saturday.

"Legit felt bad for the guy watching him walk off the field. Probably a good learning experience though" one fan posted.

"Braves simply murder teams" another fan posted.

MLB Reddit cannot believe how hot the Atlanta Braves are right now. They are on a streak where it seems they can do no wrong, and the Miami Marlins immediately found that out.

Eury Perez must take this one on the chin and move on. He's a great pitcher that has excellent stuff. He should bounce back in his next start.

The Atlanta Braves are red-hot

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves truly look like one of the best teams in baseball right now. They are playing out of their minds with the All-Star break coming up.

Atlanta has a 54-27 record, which ranks them atop the National League East. They hold a seven-game lead over the Miami Marlins and are starting to run away with the division.

Guys like Ronald Acuna Jr. have been pivotal for the team's success this season. He leads the league in slugging (.595), OPS (1.008), OPS+ (167), total bases (194), stolen bases (37), and runs (74).

He's not the only player having a career year. Sean Murphy is also on fire this season. He has 14 home runs on the season, just four shy of tying his season-high from last year with the Oakland Athletics.

Atlanta doesn't have just a few players to watch out for. Their entire lineup can change the game with one swing of thebat. They will be a tough team to take out in a series.

