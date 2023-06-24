Create

MLB Reddit reacts to Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson clobbering his 200th career home run: "Olson took a Freddie hack and bombed it" "He's a beast" 

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 24, 2023 23:35 GMT
Atlanta Braves Slugger Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves Slugger Matt Olson

In his last few games, Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson has been on fire at the plate. Throughout his last six games, he's hit five home runs and has driven in ten runs.

His most recent home run on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds marked the 200th of his career. Olson joins a long list of active players with 200 career home runs. There are now 28 active players with 200 home runs.

[Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. by u/handlit33 in baseball

The home run was Olson's 24th of the season, putting him one behind Shohei Ohtani, who leads the league with 25. Olson has been locked in at the plate this season.

He is hitting .233/.345/.521 on the year, with a league-leading 56 RBIs. He and teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. have been key to the Atlanta Braves' success so far this season.

"Olson took a Freddie hack and bombed it. Crushing it" one fan posted.
Comment by u/Hexduh from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball
"Didn't know that was #200. He's a beast" another fan posted.
Comment by u/CosmicLars from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball
Comment by u/thomasosu from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball
Comment by u/ElceeCiv from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball

Baseball fans can't help but mention how absurd it was that Matt Olson was able to take a pitch that low and send it to the moon. He really went golfing on that one.

Comment by u/mF-Jonezy from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball
Comment by u/Tsquared10 from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball
Comment by u/Professr_Chaos from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball
Comment by u/PMurBoobsDoesntWork from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball
Comment by u/LugiaThunder from discussion [Highlight] Matt Olson hits his 200th career home run, his 3rd in the past two games, and he's now one within the MLB season lead. in baseball

ESPN is projecting Olson to hit 50 home runs this season. If he does that, it will be a career year. He's only ever gotten to a career-high of 39 homers in his eight-year career.

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves look dangerous

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves have come out firing on all cylinders this season. If it weren't for how hot the Tampa Bay Rays started the season, all eyes would be on Atlanta.

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with a 49-27 record. They hold a six-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the division. They're starting to separate themselves from others in the division.

Matt Olson has undoubtedly been a reason for the team's success, but Ronald Acuna Jr. has been playing like his hair is on fire. Acuna Jr. is hitting .329/.403/.563 with 16 home runs and a league-leading 34 stolen bases. He has the chance to be a member of the 40-40 club, something only four other players have done in the history of the league.

Atlanta is looking to bounce back from their early postseason exit in the NLDS last season.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

The Zion Williamson baby momma drama finally ends?! Porn star Moriah Mills ends ties??!

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...