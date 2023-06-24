In his last few games, Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson has been on fire at the plate. Throughout his last six games, he's hit five home runs and has driven in ten runs.

His most recent home run on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds marked the 200th of his career. Olson joins a long list of active players with 200 career home runs. There are now 28 active players with 200 home runs.

The home run was Olson's 24th of the season, putting him one behind Shohei Ohtani, who leads the league with 25. Olson has been locked in at the plate this season.

He is hitting .233/.345/.521 on the year, with a league-leading 56 RBIs. He and teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. have been key to the Atlanta Braves' success so far this season.

"Olson took a Freddie hack and bombed it. Crushing it" one fan posted.

"Didn't know that was #200. He's a beast" another fan posted.

Baseball fans can't help but mention how absurd it was that Matt Olson was able to take a pitch that low and send it to the moon. He really went golfing on that one.

ESPN is projecting Olson to hit 50 home runs this season. If he does that, it will be a career year. He's only ever gotten to a career-high of 39 homers in his eight-year career.

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves look dangerous

The Atlanta Braves have come out firing on all cylinders this season. If it weren't for how hot the Tampa Bay Rays started the season, all eyes would be on Atlanta.

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with a 49-27 record. They hold a six-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the division. They're starting to separate themselves from others in the division.

Matt Olson has undoubtedly been a reason for the team's success, but Ronald Acuna Jr. has been playing like his hair is on fire. Acuna Jr. is hitting .329/.403/.563 with 16 home runs and a league-leading 34 stolen bases. He has the chance to be a member of the 40-40 club, something only four other players have done in the history of the league.

Atlanta is looking to bounce back from their early postseason exit in the NLDS last season.

