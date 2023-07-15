Baseball
  • MLB Reddit reacts to Matt Olson having more homers than the Atlanta Braves have losses: "Has more home runs than the Athletics have wins"  

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jul 15, 2023 20:21 GMT
Atlanta Braves Slugger Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves Slugger Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson is having a tremendous season at the plate this year. He is the leader of one of the best offenses in the game right now.

Atlanta leads the league in home runs with 170, with the next closest team being the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have hit 150.

Olson himself has 30 home runs to his name. This leads all National League players, and he is only two home runs shy of Shohei Ohtani, who leads all of baseball. Olson's 30 homers are also more than the Braves' losses (29).

As of July 14, Matt Olson has more home runs than the Braves have losses. by u/PhantomsCV in baseball

So far this season, Olson is hitting .254/.358/.573 with a league-leading 76 RBIs. His career high for home runs is 39, when he represented Oakland Athletics in 2021.

Olson is on pace to have a career year, and the Braves do not look to be slowing down anytime soon. They are by far the best team in the league, with a record of 61-29.

"He also has more home runs than the Athletics have wins" one fan posted.
"This is getting ridiculous" - another fan posted.
Some baseball fans are tired of all the success the Atlanta Braves have been having. They have been one of baseball's most consistent teams over recent years. Given how Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr. are playing, this looks like one of the best teams Atlanta has had.

Olson's success is something Oakland Athletics fans do not want to see. They did not want to see him leave after the 2021 season. Before his departure, Olson was one of the few bright spots on the Athletics.

Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves look like a true contender

Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves
Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves

The Tampa Bay Rays got off to a stellar start but have since cooled down. Early in the season, there were thoughts that nobody would be able to catch the Rays, but the Atlanta Braves have.

This is thanks largely to the season Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr. are having. Acuna Jr. is hitting .329/.408/.577 with 21 home runs and 42 stolen bases. He leads the league in stolen bases, runs scored (80), OPS (.986), OPS+ (161), and total bases (209).

Atlanta is going to be tough to catch. Many around the league believe this team will start to run away with the division as we get deeper into the second half.

