Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has been suspended for Saturday's afternoon matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin was suspended by the league for his conduct following Friday night's game.

Nevin was frustrated after a close call ended the game. With Michael Stefanic up to bat in a full count, he was rung up on a call that could have gone either way. It resulted in the Angels losing to the Blue Jays 4-1. Trying to get the umpires' attention, Nevin slammed a tablet and was escorted to the clubhouse.

Stefanic was at the plate for superstar Shohei Ohtani who had to leave the game due to cramps again. While some were concerned for Ohtani, he was back in the lineup for Saturday's game.

This is now Nevin's second time being suspended by the league. He was suspended for ten games last season for his role in the bench-clearing brawl between the Angels and Seattle Mariners.

"You can't be harassing the umpires after the game is over because they no recourse: they can't eject you. Makes sense that he would get a one game suspension" one fan posted.

"Umpire scorecard from the game backs Nevin up completely. Angels got screwed" another fan posted.

Some fans stand with Phil Nevin. They believe he had every right to be upset with the umpires for their performance during Friday night's game.

Fans do not see much basis for the suspension. They want to see the umpires being kept responsible for the errors that they make.

Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels need to stay in the postseason hunt

Phil Nevin and LA Angels have decided to keep superstar Shohei Ohtani and be buyers at the trade deadline. They recently acquired Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the struggling Chicago White Sox.

Giolito was great during his time with the White Sox. In 2020, he threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In seven years in Chicago, Giolito compiled a 59-54 record with a 4.20 ERA.

He should help bolster the Angels' starting rotation. Pitching has been an issue for this team over the last few seasons.

The Angels will look to make the postseason this year and re-sign Shohei Ohtani in the offseason. They will have their work cut out for themselves as they sit third in the highly competitive American League West.