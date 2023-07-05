We are less than a month away from the Aug. 1 trade deadline and Max Scherzer's name is being thrown around as a possible candidate.

The New York Mets pitcher may have lost some of his value after a turbulent start to 2023, but remains one of the game's top players.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner and an eight-time All-Star. He led the National League in strikeouts on three occasions and was a member of the Washington Nationals team that won the World Series in 2019. There would be plenty of teams interested in the 38-year-old if he were to waive his no-trade clause.

According to a recent piece by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, a deal seems unlikely but the New York Mets may consider a trade for the player who is owed a significant amount over the coming years.

"Don't think Scherzer would actually entertain hitting the open market again," said Anderson

Max Scherzer is currently in the second year of a three-year, $130 million agreement. He has the option to remain in Queens, which he will most likley take considering he is the highest-paid player in the league (alongside teamate Justin Verlander).

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



has more. In light of the Mets' struggles this season and the approaching trade deadline, Steve Cohen is considering all options for Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. @Ken_Rosenthal has more. In light of the Mets' struggles this season and the approaching trade deadline, Steve Cohen is considering all options for Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.@Ken_Rosenthal has more. https://t.co/BvuOixzQ2F

"In light of the Mets' struggles this season and the approaching trade deadline, Steve Cohen is considering all options for Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. @Ken_Rosenthal has more." - FOX Sports MLB

This season, Scherzer is off to a shaky start. He has been inconsistent, inefficient and had some difficult outings, especially toward the start of the year. Not considering the COVID-19 2020 season, his 1.20 WHIP is the highest since 2012 when he was with the Detroit Tigers.

The New York Mets could consider moving on from Max Scherzer before the trade deadline

Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

The Mets have underperformed in 2023 considering they have the highest payroll in the MLB.

The team currently sits fourth in the National League East with a 39-46 record. They trail the first place Atlanta Braves by 18 games and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs have dropped drastically over the previous month.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Steve Cohen:



"I'm preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don't get better we have decisions to make at the trade deadline. That's not my preferred end result but I'm preparing all contingencies." Steve Cohen:"I'm preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don't get better we have decisions to make at the trade deadline. That's not my preferred end result but I'm preparing all contingencies." https://t.co/KQE6qtXAPh

"Steve Cohen: 'I'm preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don't get better we have decisions to make at the trade deadline. That's not my preferred end result but I'm preparing all contingencies.'" - Talkin' Baseball

Owner Steve Cohen has already stated that he is preparing his staff for "all possibilities" before the deadline. His recent press conference seemed to suggest that no player is safe, not even Max Scherzer.

