Major League Baseball (MLB) is looking to expand its presence across Europe. Germany and the Netherlands have emerged as potential destinations for future games.

The league currently focuses on the United Kingdom as its primary market. MLB's chief operations and strategy officer, Chris Marinak, however, mentioned the possibility of rotating to Germany or exploring facilities in the Netherlands. For now, the league remains committed to the UK.

London Stadium, which hosted MLB's European debut in 2019 with a sellout crowd of nearly 60,000 fans, will once again welcome the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals for a two-game series. This event highlights MLB's efforts to bring baseball to new audiences and expand its fan base in Europe.

In addition to London, MLB has recently held games in other international locations. Earlier this season, two games were played in Mexico City between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

“We want to hit our priority markets, but we may rotate around to a Germany in the long run or if there’s a facility in the Netherlands that we could potentially look at,” “But for the medium term, we’re really focused on the UK as our primary vehicle.” :Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer, said.

Paris is also considered a favorite to host professional baseball games next season, marking the league's first presence in France. The UK remains Major League Baseball's biggest market in Europe in terms of broadcast revenue, merchandise sales, and digital subscribers.

Last year, Major League Baseball signed a five-year broadcast deal with the BBC in the UK. MLB views the UK as a model for growth in the European market, but the league is actively exploring opportunities to reach fans in other European countries.

The success of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox series in London four years ago has propelled Major League Baseball to further expand its presence in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The high-scoring debut game saw the Yankees win, 17-13, and featured six home runs. It showcased the excitement and entertainment value of baseball to European fans.

Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball remains committed to its international growth plans. The World Baseball Classic has also played a significant role in boosting interest in the sport.

The UK team achieved their first victory in the tournament. Emerging star Harry Ford, a Seattle Mariners prospect with British heritage, captured the attention and demonstrated the potential for developing homegrown talent.

Chris Marinak, MLB's chief operations and strategy officer, emphasized the importance of the UK, particularly London, as a gateway for expanding into Europe. The success of the 2019 series and the upcoming Cardinals-Cubs games provide an opportunity for Major League Baseball to make further strides in both the UK and Europe.

Major League Baseball recognizes the significance of the UK market, which leads in terms of broadcast revenue, merchandise sales, and digital subscribers within Europe.

Interest in baseball among British sports fans has grown, with research data indicating a rise from 4% in 2019 to 5.9% in 2020. Major League Baseball Europe's social media channels have also experienced significant growth, accumulating over 452,000 followers since the 2019 series.

The impact of the New York-Boston series was instrumental in securing broadcast deals with the BBC and BT Sport. The BBC will broadcast select games, including the London series, while BT Sport renewed its agreement to televise 15 games per season. These partnerships provide Major League Baseball with a wider reach and exposure to British audiences.

With a successful track record and growing interest in the sport, baseball is poised to continue its expansion efforts in the UK and Europe. The thrill of baseball will be brought to new fans and solidify its presence on the international stage.

