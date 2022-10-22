MLB Rewind: Throwback to 1985 when Cincinnati Reds star slugger Dave Parker came clean about using cocaine during his MLB career

Cincinnati Reds star Dave Parker testified in the United States District Court in September 1985 on the counts of consuming cocaine for six years. He also admitted to arranging cocaine transactions during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dave Parker #39 of the Cincinnati Reds watches the flight of the ball as he follows through on his swing during a game with the New York Mets in 1987 at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York.

Parker began using cocaine regularly in 1979, the year the Pirates won the World Series.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Dave Parker during the “We Are Family” Pirates days Dave Parker during the “We Are Family” Pirates days https://t.co/ELZIEMMlyZ

Parker admitted to using the drug under frequent and intense questioning. He added that his major supplier traveled with the Pirates and even snuck into the Pirates’ clubhouse at Three Rivers Stadium so drugs could be delivered easily to players.

Parker shared his cocaine with teammates Manny Sarmiento and Dale Berra during their time in Pittsburgh.

Dusty Baker, Derrell Thomas, and Steve Howe of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as Enos Cabell and J.R. Richard of the Houston Astros, were also guilty of consuming coke from Parker’s supplier.

This act led to the famous Pittsburgh Drug Trials of 1985.

Sean Mcdowell @dvesean The Pittsburgh Drug Trials 1985, MLB's cocaine scandal Sept. 9th, 33 years ago. Implicated/directly named were Pirates Dale Berra, Rod Scurry, Dave Parker and even The Pirate Parrot, who sold cocaine inside the Pirates locker room, then turned stool pigeon for the prosecution! The Pittsburgh Drug Trials 1985, MLB's cocaine scandal Sept. 9th, 33 years ago. Implicated/directly named were Pirates Dale Berra, Rod Scurry, Dave Parker and even The Pirate Parrot, who sold cocaine inside the Pirates locker room, then turned stool pigeon for the prosecution! https://t.co/faQSV2RXTx

He quit using cocaine in the 1982 season as he tried to focus on baseball and his marriage.

'I felt my game was slipping. I think cocaine played a part in that. ... I felt my game was more important than cocaine. I was getting married. I thought that was more important than cocaine. It's a matter of priority.'

Who is Dave Parker?

Dave Parker played in Major League Baseball as a right fielder for a whopping 18 years spanning between 1973-1991. He debuted with the Pirates in 1973. Parker was a solid defensive outfielder during the first half of his career with a powerful arm.

"Dave Parker was a freak athlete! The Cobra was as solid as a brick wall, could book it on the base paths, and had a cannon for an arm. He was also a great dude to have in the clubhouse. Besides playing in Pittsburgh, he was a mentor to guys like Eric Davis and Barry Larkin in Cincy, José Canseco and Mark McGwire in Oakland, and Gary Sheffield in Milwaukee. From the time he first picked up a bat to the moment he put it down, he was a guy you wanted on your team. The Cobra had great numbers, but his most meaningful impact on the game was between the slash lines." - greatestshowondirt, Instagram

He is a seven-time All-Star, the 1978 National League Most Valuable Player, and he’s won two National League batting titles. He won two World Series championships with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1979, and with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. He won three consecutive Gold Gloves during his prime.

Legendary status, yes, but due to his involvement in the Pittsburgh Drug Trial in 1985, he has been denied entry into the baseball HOF.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds atmlb.com/2LBatRi #Reds One of the most feared sluggers of his era, Dave Parker has once again been denied entry into the Hall of Fame. One of the most feared sluggers of his era, Dave Parker has once again been denied entry into the Hall of Fame. ➡️ atmlb.com/2LBatRi #Reds https://t.co/UifcSY2gpk

Parker was one of the first few professional MLB players to earn an average of $1 million per year, having signed a $5 million contract with the Pirates in 1979.

Parker has a total of 2,712 hits, 339 home runs, 1,493 runs batted in and a lifetime batting average of .290. From 1975 to 1979, he threw out 72 runners, including a whopping 26 in 1977.

