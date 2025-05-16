MLB Rivalry Weekend Bold AI Prediction: From Yankees vs Mets Subway Series to Dodgers vs Angels Freeway Series

MLB Rivalry Weekend is upon us. Starting on Friday, every team will face off against their rivals in a three-game series that is sure to be full of fun action and surprises.

There are tons of exciting matchups to consider, from the Crosstown Classic in Chicago to the Subway Series in New York. It is going to be a busy weekend of baseball.

Some top teams will clash while others could really surprise many with a series win. Today, we go over each one of these series and reveal some bold predictions that AI could see happening.

Bold AI predictions for MLB Rivalry Weekend

White Sox vs. Cubs

Both Chicago teams will clash over the weekend in the Crosstown Classic. The White Sox will head to Wrigley Field to take on the Cubs and try to continue to piece a few wins together.

That is all the hope that Google Gemini gives the SothSiders. Outside of a potential great outing from Friday's starting pitcher, Shane Smith, AI believes the Cubs should have no problem winning the series.

Guardians vs. Reds

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend. AI cannot point to a winner, but it does believe that there will be a high-scoring game this series, going over 12 runs. Google Gemini also likes Elly De La Cruz to hit a home run over the weekend.

Pirates vs. Phillies

The Pittsburgh Pirates will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies. AI has a lot of faith that Pittsburgh will get it going MLB Rivalry Weekend. It points to Paul Skenes throwing a complete game shutout while Bryan Reynolds breaks out of his slump.

Nationals vs. Orioles

The Washington Nationals will take on the Baltimore Orioles, who have been slumping. Watch out for CJ Abrams over the weekend. AI believes he has what it takes to hit two homers in a single game over the weekend.

Mets vs. Yankees

Juan Soto and the New York Mets travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. While Soto is returning to Yankee Stadium, AI points to Pete Alonso as the potential MVP of the series during MLB Rivalry Weekend.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers will head to Canada to take on the Toronto Blue Jays. Google Gemini likes Jack Flaherty to get back on track during the weekend. Do not be surprised if he goes seven innings, striking out 10 batters and giving up no runs.

Braves vs. Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. Google Gemini believes Chris Sale will have a great outing against his former team. It also like Austin Riley's bat this MLB Rivalry Weekend, believing he will have a power surge.

Rays vs. Marlins

Google Gemini likes the matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins. It points to this series potentially being a be a close one, and at least one game will go into extra innings.

Cardinals vs. Royals

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Royals during MLB Rivalry Weekend. Watch out for Bobby Witt Jr. here. AI believes he has what it takes to have multi-hit days in all three games.

Astros vs. Rangers

The Houston Astros will take on their interstate rivals, the Texas Rangers. Google Gemini sees Jeremy Pena as the series MVP here, hitting two home runs in a single game.

Twins vs. Brewers

The Minnesota Twins will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers during MLB Rivalry Weekend. AI believes this series will also be a tight one, with multiple games going under five total runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. While it may not be considered a bold prediction at this point, AI sees Corbin Carroll having a monster series, hitting multiple homers during MLB Rivalry Weekend.

Mariners vs. Padres

The Seattle Mariners will travel to San Diego to take on the Padres. According to Google Gemini, tensions could boil over in this series. It believes a bench-clearing incident could happen over the weekend.

Angels vs. Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels will travel a bit to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers during MLB Rivalry Weekend. Without Mike Trout, AI believes the club still has what it takes to win at least one game over the weekend.

Athletics vs. Giants

The Athletics will take on the San Francisco Giants. Google Gemini sees this series as being another close one and points to one of these games ending during the final at-bat.

