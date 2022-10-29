MLB Rules: How does extra innings work in MLB? 

The MLB World Series is one of the most widely watched sporting events in the world. Every season, tens of millions of people tune in to catch the action in the Fall Classic. Even people who do not normally watch baseball.

Friday night's thrilling Game 1 of the 2022 World Series featured some extra innings action. The Philadelphia Phillies were tied with the Houston Astros after nine innings. It was time for extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a solo home run off Astros pitcher Luis Garcia. Although some spectators thought this was the end of the game, it wasn't.

"Another call for the ages. Here’s Scott Franzke on @JTRealmuto's HR" - Jamie Apody

As the Houston Astros hadn't batted yet in the inning, they got another chance to try and bring home some runs. If they were to score more than one run, then they would have won the game.

Extra innings in the MLB are fairly simple. If the game is tied after nine innings of regulation, then extra innings are needed. The away team bats first, and then the home team gets to have their try.

Chris Turner @theturner Full house here for Game 1 of the World Series. Pups love extra innings! Full house here for Game 1 of the World Series. Pups love extra innings! https://t.co/vLezcwkHvI

"Full house here for Game 1 of the World Series. Pups love extra innings!" - Chris Turner

If the away team scores no runs, then the home team has a chance to score. If the home team scores, this is called a "walk-off". Meaning that the winning run has been scored and the game is over.

However, if the away team scores runs, then the home team has to score just as many to keep the game going. You can check out our article on some of the longest games that we have seen in the MLB here.

Although this rule is not present in the postseason, as part of a new agreement between the MLB and the players, all extra innings start with a runner on second. This is meant to expediate the game and ensure that any hit could potentially end the game.

Extra innings remain one of the most exciting parts of MLB

Fans love extra innings. Some of the most exciting plays to ever take place in the postseason have come from extra innings. Although the new rules are meant to make the regular-season games a bit more compact, fans will always be on the edge of their seats if the game goes past the ninth inning.

Poll : 0 votes