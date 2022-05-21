MLB Rumors: Bartolo Colon pushing for a return to the Majors; 'Big Sexy' hoping to receive an offer from New York Mets

Longtime starting pitcher Bartolo Colon recently announced that he is attempting a comeback. This was shortly after the news of Max Scherzer being out for the New York Mets until July with an injury.

Bartolo Colon is 48 years old and hasn't pitched since 2018 when he was with the Texas Rangers. Here is Colon pitching during a training session earlier this week.

"Bartolo Colon continues to work very hard hoping to receive an opportunity from the Mets." - @ Hector Gomez

While the New York Mets are in need of a starting pitcher, Colon is more than likely not the answer. Colon could certainly get a minor league contract from the team but likely nothing more than that. Nonetheless, it would be entertaining to see "Big Sexy" get another chance to pitch again.

MLB player profile: Bartolo Colon

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Indians

Bartolo Colon was born on May 24, 1973, in Altamira, Dominican Republic. Colon made his MLB debut on April 4, 1997, with the Cleveland Indians at the age of 24.

Colon played 21 seasons from 1997 to 2018 with 12 different teams. He is best known for his time with the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, and New York Mets, where he spent 13 of his 21 seasons with these three teams.

Over the course of his career, Colon compiled a record of 247-188 with an ERA of 4.12 and a career WAR (wins-above-replacement) of 46.2. Colon is a borderline Hall of Famer, and it will be interesting to see how the voters evaluate his career. Colon has 200+ wins, but his career ERA may be too high to garner enough votes to get in.

Colon's best season came in 2005 with the Los Angeles Angels when he went 21-8 with a 3.48 ERA, winning the American League Cy Young Award. Colon made four All-Star games in his career and won at least 14 games in 12 different seasons.

Here are Colon's career highlights.

Colon's perhaps best moment did not come on the mound but instead at the plate. On May 7, 2016, the New York Mets were facing the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, and Bartolo Colon came up to the plate. The rest is history.

Colon has had a great pitching career. If he does come back to play again, it will be an interesting story to follow.

