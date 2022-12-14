MLB Rumors: Daulton Varsho linked with World Series champions Houston Astros

After Christian Vazquez inked a new deal with the Minnesota Twins, the Houston Astros have been heavily linked to Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the Diamondbacks are in the middle of a rebuild, they are loaded with left-handed hitting outfielders and are reportedly looking to move one or two to address other holes in their roster.

Nick @NYYNick_



The 26-year-old Varsho is an intriguing player because of his defensive versatility, as he can split time between the outfield and catcher. However, for teams pursuing the catcher/outfielder, the Diamondbacks have reportedly set a high asking price as he is entering his prime and is under team control until 2026.

In 151 games with the Diamondbacks last season, Varsho hit 27 home runs, 74 RBIs, and had 16 stolen bases. The breakout campaign nearly doubled his previous career highs in every statistical category.

While his offensive production is intriguing, it's his ability to catch that makes him a target for not only the Houston Astros, but also the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays have all expressed interest in a deal for Varsho and the other Diamondbacks fielders.

ESPN 97.5 Houston @espn975 Per Reports, The Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks have engaged in trade talks about Dbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho. What would you be willing to give up in order to acquire him?

While several names have been floated in potential deals for Daulton Varsho, players such as Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and top prospect Hunter Brown have continually been mentioned as part of the deal. If the Astros are unwilling to part with Brown, Javier may most likely be headed to Arizona.

Javier is coming off an 11-9 season with the Astros which saw him throw 148.2 innings, posting a 2.54 ERA while also recording 194 strikeouts. His strikeouts left him tied for 7th place in the American League with Tampa Bay’s Shane McLanahan and teammate Framber Valdez.

The road to the MLB for Daulton Varsho

Varsho was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He would eventually make his debut with the team in 2020, playing 37 games for the "D-Backs" during the shortened season, before being featured in a more prominent role in 2021.

Through 95 games during the 2021 season, Varsho hit 11 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 6 had stolen bases. His .246 batting average that season remains his career high. A defensive star with a growing offensive game, Daulton Varsho could be a key piece for any contending team.

