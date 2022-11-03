When the Houston Astros needed a pitcher to step up against the Philadelphia Phillies, Cristian Javier came through in a big way. The Phillies went from hitting five home runs against the Astros' last starter to recording zero hits against the next starter. This dominant performance from Javier gave the Astros every opportunity to win this game.

Javier struck out nine members of the Phillies, a remarkable number given how great their offense has been this series. Giving the momentum back to the Houston Astros and helping equal up the series was exactly what they needed out of Javier. Going into the series, the depth of the pitching staff for the Astros was lauded, and it is being proven before our eyes.

Fox Sports contextualized just how brilliant Cristian Javier was via a tweet.

Cristian Javier's night is done after allowing 0 hits through 6IP. Have a night @astros Simply incredibleCristian Javier's night is done after allowing 0 hits through 6IP. Have a night Simply incredible 👏Cristian Javier's night is done after allowing 0 hits through 6IP. Have a night 🔥 @astros https://t.co/InR2r7uR5x

A great performance from a starting pitcher like this can completely change a series. Especially the pitcher who starts game four. That level of depth is absurd and extremely difficult to overcome. Houston Astros fans know exactly how impressive a performance it was, and were effusive with their praise.

Fans would have expected a game like this from Justin Verlander or Framber Valdez, but not necessarily from Javier. The fact that this kind of game came from the fourth starter of the series made it all the more special. As these Astros fans prove, everybody loves a surprising, yet brilliant, performance. Well, the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans probably didn't love it as much.

Games like this from Cristian Javier typically go down in MLB history, especially if the Astros are able to win. Squandering a pitching performance like this would be a major blow to their teams' morale for the rest of the series. The Philadelphia Phillies are a team that should never be counted out, but Houston Astros fans feel like they have them on the ropes.

Cristian Javier stunned fans and haters alike with his brilliant performance that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

After the Phillies won in a blowout in game three, this game was essentially a must-win for the Astros. Being on the brink of elimination and needing three straight wins is a tough hole to get out of. Now, thanks to Javier's superb pitching, they are right back in the fight.

The Astros have owed success to their pitching rotation all season, so it is no surprise to see their depth shine in the World Series.

