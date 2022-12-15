MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi could return to the Bronx if Yankees strike out on Carlos Rodon pursuit

Nathan Eovaldi remains one of the hottest free agents of the 2022 offseason. His free agency could not be at a worse time for his former team, the Boston Red Sox, who have already lost enough talent this offseason.

Eovaldi established himself as one of the premier pitchers on the Boston Red Sox in 2022. Although Eovaldi has only had one All-Star appearance in his 11-year career, he is more valuable than many might give him credit for.

Eovaldi was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but made a name for himself pitching for the Miami Marlins from 2012 to 2014. In 2015, Eovaldi joined the New York Yankees and finished the season with a record of 14-3, giving him the highest winning percentage in the MLB for that season.

Boston Sports Gordo @BOSSportsGordo Jon Heyman reports tonight that if the Yankees cannot sign Carlos Rodon, they will shift their focus to Nathan Eovaldi. Jon Heyman reports tonight that if the Yankees cannot sign Carlos Rodon, they will shift their focus to Nathan Eovaldi. https://t.co/KiPBL7E58P

But following some injuries sustained whilst on the New York Yankees, Eovaldi was released in 2017. The following year, Eovaldi was traded to the Red Sox. Over the past five seasons on the Red Sox, Eovaldi came into his own. He was named the Opening Day starter for the team three seasons in a row.

In the 2022 offseason, Eovaldi's contract with the Red Sox expired, making him a free agent. After San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, Eovaldi is probably the hottest free agent pitcher of 2022.

The Yankees have apparently been in talks to sign Rodon, but he and the team are apparently not seeing eye-to-eye regarding terms of the deal. It is thought that should the Yankees fail to sign Rodon, they may shift their focus to Nathan Eovaldi.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff There is a "sizable gap" between what the Yankees offered and what Carlos Rodón is seeking in free agency, per @JonHeyman There is a "sizable gap" between what the Yankees offered and what Carlos Rodón is seeking in free agency, per @JonHeyman https://t.co/Uw5Q2XA9wl

The news comes according to MLB analyst Jon Heyman. In his two seasons with the Yankees in 2015 and 2016, Eovaldi amassed an ERA of 4.48 and a record of 23-11.

New York Yankees may have an economical choice in Nathan Eovaldi

The Yankees, as rich as they are, can still be overstretched. After re-signing home-run king Aaron Judge to a massive nine-year deal, the team must be a little more conservative. While Carlos Rodon is probably asking for a contract that will see him make $20 million or more per season, Eovaldi could likely be locked down for under $10 million.

